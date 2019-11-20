2020 MotoGP SEASON BEGINS WITH DAY ONE OF THE VALENCIA TEST

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 19.

Joan Mir: 6th – 1:30.811 (+ 0.648)

Alex Rins: 7th – 1:30.958 (+ 0.795)

The 2020 MotoGP™ season began at Ricardo Tormo circuit today with the opening day of testing where Team SUZUKI ECSTAR used the time to focus mainly on the 2020 specification engine, as well as trying some electronics settings and general set-up tweaks.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins both left the box between 11:00 and 12:00 once the Valencian circuit had got up to temperature. Putting in long stints, both riders found the day useful, taking the opportunity to run comparisons between the 2019 and the 2020 spec engines. Rins completed a total of 76 laps, while Mir did 63.

There will be another day of testing on track tomorrow.

Davide Brivio:

“As always, it’s very good when you have a full day of testing to go through everything. Today the main focus was to check the 2020 engine specification, and the feedback so far has been positive. Now we have to fine tune all the settings, in terms of electronics and the bike in general. We’re interested to compare it again tomorrow, and also to try it on a different circuit, like Jerez next week. Tomorrow we’ll go through a few more things, comparing parts as well as the engine, trying to get some more information and confirm some feelings.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m quite happy with how today has gone. We worked on the bike and tried the new engine specification; my first impression is good. Tomorrow we’ll make some adjusts and continue to see what we think. The plan for me is to continue trying the engine and then also some settings such as electronics.”

Alex Rins:

“We’re feeling good today. We tried the 2020 specification engine in the morning and then did some comparisons. My initial thought is that the new spec is better in the areas of top speed and traction; at the end these are the aspects we had in our target, but we’ll continue with set-up, settings and comparisons tomorrow and see what we think ahead of Jerez next week.”

Valencia Test – Day 1 Results:

1. QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:30.163

2. VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:30.327 0.164 / 0.164

3. MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:30.650 0.487 / 0.323

4. DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team 1:30.665 0.502 / 0.015

5. MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:30.698 0.535 / 0.033

6. MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:30.811 0.648 / 0.113

7. RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:30.958 0.795 / 0.147

8. ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:30.974 0.811 / 0.016

9. ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.012 0.849 / 0.038

10. MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing 1:31.130 0.967 / 0.118

11. CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:31.183 1.020 / 0.053

12. PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team 1:31.433 1.270 / 0.250

13. LECUONA, Iker Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:31.645 1.482 / 0.212

14. IANNONE, Andrea Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:31.674 1.511 / 0.029

15. RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:31.775 1.612 / 0.101

16. ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:31.815 1.652 / 0.040

17. PEDROSA, Dani Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:31.863 1.700 / 0.048

18. PIRRO, Michele Pramac Racing 1:32.016 1.853 / 0.153

19. ABRAHAM, Karel Reale Avintia Racing 1:32.034 1.871 / 0.018

20. SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Factory Racing 1:32.090 1.927 / 0.056

21. BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:32.645 2.482 / 0.555

22. BRADL, Stefan Repsol Honda Team 1:32.833 2.670 / 0.188

23. MARQUEZ, Alex LCR Honda 1:32.873 2.710 / 0.040

NC KALLIO, Mika Red Bull KTM Factory Racing