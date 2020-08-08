2020 WorldSBK season finishes with Scott Redding and Chaz Davies On the Charts

Scott Redding and Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) fifth and twelfth respectively after first day of free practice at Algarve International Circuit (Portimao)

The first day of action of the third round of the 2020 WorldSBK season finishes with Scott Redding and Chaz Davies in fifth and twelfth place respectively in the combined standings.

During free practice at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao (Portugal), the two riders of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team worked hard both on the set up of their respective Ducati Panigale V4 R and on the choice of tyres for Race-1 scheduled for tomorrow at 2.00 pm (3.00 pm CET).

Scott Redding took advantage of the morning session to familiarize himself with the circuit after the January tests and in the afternoon he managed to close the gap to the leader by almost 8 tenths, ending up FP2 145 thousandths from Baz’s first time.

Chaz Davies, on the other hand, was not able to be incisive in the second session, finishing in 12th position in the combined standings thanks to the lap time recorded in the FP1.

FP Combined Standings – Scott, Chaz & Top 5

P1 T. Razgatlioglu – Yamaha

(FP1 1’42,103 | FP2 1’42,522)

P2 L. Baz – Yamaha

(FP1 1’42,950 | FP2 1’42,508) + 0,405

P3 J. Rea – Kawasaki

(FP1 1’42,803 | FP2 1’42,543) + 0,440

P4 M. Rinaldi – Ducati

(FP1 1’42,882 | FP2 1’42,560) + 0,457

P5 S. Redding – Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

(FP1 1’43,054 | FP2 1’42,653) + 0,550

P12 C. Davies – Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

(FP1 1’43,549 | FP2 1’43,988) + 1,446

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It’s been a pretty good day. Maybe we struggled a bit in the FP1 where I couldn’t find my best rhythm. I was a bit worried about the gap at the end of the morning practice but in the afternoon – with the new tyre – things went much better. We still have some work to do ahead of Race 1 tomorrow but we are extremely confident”.

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It’s a new challenge at a different circuit to Jerez. We have worked hard to figure out which tyres to use in tomorrow’s race. We probably didn’t go in the right direction in terms of set up this afternoon. They weren’t very productive FP2 but we will work a lot tonight to figure out how to fix some details and be ready for tomorrow”.