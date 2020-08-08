Ducati Team was back in action today at 3rd round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship

The Ducati Team was back in action today for the first two free practice sessions of the Czech GP, the third round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, which is held at Automotodrom Brno (Czech Republic) this weekend.

Seventh at the end of FP1 this morning, Danilo Petrucci closed the day fourteenth overall in 1:57.620, after improving by a few thousandths of a second his best lap in the last minutes of FP2.

Andrea Dovizioso, who spent the day working on improving the setup of his Desmosedici GP bike ahead of Sunday’s race without focusing on the lap times, finished 15th overall in 1:57.632, just 0.012 seconds behind his teammate.

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:57.620 (14th)

“I am quite satisfied with the work done on this first day here in Brno. Compared to the two Grand Prix in Jerez, my sensations are more positive, and I am also happy with my feeling with the bike. This morning we were able to find a good rhythm immediately, but we have to improve our performance in the afternoon. We need to work on the race pace and try to fix some aspects to limit the consumption of the tyres, as they tend to wear out a lot with the high temperatures. Tomorrow morning’s FP3 will be very important, also to be able to qualify in the top ten and enter Q2 directly”.

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:57.632 (15th)

“It was a bit of a strange day because we had to deal with particular track conditions, where the performance of the tyres tends to drop a lot. I think we will all have to work differently than usual, to try to be as consistent as possible in the race. In general, my feeling with the bike is good, it is improving each session, and I have a good feeling on braking. Today I didn’t put the soft tyre, but at the moment the setup for the race is our top priority”.

The Ducati Team will return out on track tomorrow, Saturday, 8th August, at 09:55 AM local time for the third free practice session, while qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix will be held from 2:10 PM local time, after FP4.