2020 Zero Motorcycles: The Soothing Hum of Electricity

December 9, 2019 Michael Le Pard 2020 Motorcycle Models, News, What’s New Comments Off on 2020 Zero Motorcycles: The Soothing Hum of Electricity
2020 Zero Motorcycles: The Soothing Hum of Electricity

2020 Zero Motorcycles: The Soothing Hum of Electricity

Ever wonder why you can hear electricity? The hum of the electricity is remarkably soothing and adds to a relaxing Zero motorcycling experience.  With upto 196 miles/315km range, the 2020 Zero electric motorcycles have arrived. Eight environmentally friendly, climate change combating bikes ensuring a clean, safe and sustainable environment for present and future generations. Sporty 2020 Zero SR/F, street oriented 2020 Zero SR and  2020 Zero S, adventurous 2020 Zero DS, 2020 Zero DSR, 2020 Zero Black Forest; supermoto inspired 2020 Zero FXS and the organic on/off-road 2020 Zero FX are must-see models. If Greta Thunberg rode a motorcycle, do you think she would pick a Zero?

So why can you hear electricity? Actually, you can’t, what you are hearing is the stray magnetic fields (electric hum) around transformers, pumps, industrial machinery (and anything else close to electricity) causing the enclosure and accessories to vibrate. See, electricity has a frequency, like the vibration when you strum the strings of a 60’s Fender Jazz Bass guitar (that is what I play) of 60 Hz (in USA, Canada) and 50 Hz (rest of the world), which creates a tone almost exactly halfway between A♯ and B. In Europe and a 50 Hz tone, which is closer to a G in North America.

 

James Johnston Jazz Bass - Lake Placid Blue
My guitar I own, a 60s James Johnston Jazz Bass in classic Lake Placid Blue, signed with matching head stock.

 

So there you have it! Today’s feature isn’t just insightful but also educational. Class dismissed!

Now go and check out my 2020 Zero Motorcycle Model guide, click on a few ads if they interest you and this holiday season consider supporting us with Patreon for a $1 or a good ol’ fashion check in the mail. 🙂

 

2020 Zero Motorcycle Model Guide

Introducing the new 2020 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2020 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

 

Sport

2020 Zero SR/F

 

 

 

Street

2020 Zero SR

2020 Zero S

 

 

Adventure

2020 Zero DS

2020 Zero DSR

2020 Zero Black Forest

 

 

Supermoto

2020 Zero FXS

 

 

Dual Sport

2020 Zero FX

About Michael Le Pard 3670 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 19 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 300 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Kevin Brumann Wins A Place on The MJC Yamaha EMX125 Team as the Winner of the 2018 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup

November 9, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Kevin Brumann Wins A Place on The MJC Yamaha EMX125 Team as the Winner of the 2018 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup

Following a successful display of speed, skill and determination, paired with a fantastic attitude off the track at the 2018 bLU cRU Masterclass, Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that 14-year-old Swiss rider Kevin Brumann is the […]