2020 Zero Motorcycles: The Soothing Hum of Electricity

Ever wonder why you can hear electricity? The hum of the electricity is remarkably soothing and adds to a relaxing Zero motorcycling experience. With upto 196 miles/315km range, the 2020 Zero electric motorcycles have arrived. Eight environmentally friendly, climate change combating bikes ensuring a clean, safe and sustainable environment for present and future generations. Sporty 2020 Zero SR/F, street oriented 2020 Zero SR and 2020 Zero S, adventurous 2020 Zero DS, 2020 Zero DSR, 2020 Zero Black Forest; supermoto inspired 2020 Zero FXS and the organic on/off-road 2020 Zero FX are must-see models. If Greta Thunberg rode a motorcycle, do you think she would pick a Zero?

So why can you hear electricity? Actually, you can’t, what you are hearing is the stray magnetic fields (electric hum) around transformers, pumps, industrial machinery (and anything else close to electricity) causing the enclosure and accessories to vibrate. See, electricity has a frequency, like the vibration when you strum the strings of a 60’s Fender Jazz Bass guitar (that is what I play) of 60 Hz (in USA, Canada) and 50 Hz (rest of the world), which creates a tone almost exactly halfway between A♯ and B. In Europe and a 50 Hz tone, which is closer to a G in North America.

So there you have it! Today’s feature isn’t just insightful but also educational. Class dismissed!

Now go and check out my 2020 Zero Motorcycle Model guide, click on a few ads if they interest you and this holiday season consider supporting us with Patreon for a $1 or a good ol’ fashion check in the mail. 🙂

Introducing the new 2020 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2020 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

– 2020 Zero SR/F

Street

– 2020 Zero SR

– 2020 Zero S

Adventure

– 2020 Zero DS

– 2020 Zero DSR

– 2020 Zero Black Forest

Supermoto

– 2020 Zero FXS

Dual Sport

– 2020 Zero FX