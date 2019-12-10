Unique Opportunity to Own Authentic Ducati MotoGP/SBK Historic Parts

Ducati Memorabilia: original racing bike parts become collectors’ items

Ducati and Ducati Corse launch the Memorabilia project, giving enthusiasts a unique opportunity to purchase authentic parts from bikes used by official MotoGP and SBK riders

Crankshafts, camshafts, pistons and con-rods: unique collectors’ items for all Ducatisti

Each item of Memorabilia comes in a classy styled display case together with a certificate of authenticity

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 9 December 2019 – Collecting original parts from the bikes that compete in the MotoGP and SBK championships has been many Ducatista’s dream… one that has now come true.



As of December 2019, the Ducati Memorabilia project will be giving fans of the Bologna-based bike manufacturer the chance to purchase certified parts from bikes used in recent years by MotoGP and SBK team riders. The first batch of official Ducati components consists of con-rods, crankshafts, camshafts and pistons, all personally certified by Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall’Igna. To enhance their uniqueness and originality further, all parts come complete with a technical description and info on the relative rider and world championship season.



Memorabilia items can be purchased at the Ducati Store in Borgo Panigale, at Ducati dealerships and, from 2020, also online at www.ducati.com. Each piece is protected in a plexiglass display case and comes with a certificate of authenticity.



Availability is limited, making this a not-to-be-missed opportunity for Ducatisti and other bike enthusiasts to become proud desmodromic Memorabilia owners.