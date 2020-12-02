2021 Beta Race Editions – New 200 Joins the Family!

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR Race Edition models that now include the popular 200 model to the lineup! With a full eight model lineup, (4) two stroke and (4) four stroke models, Beta continues to offer riders more options along with a higher level of service to their customers.

Highlighting the Race Editions for 2021 is the introduction of the 200, while it is also offered as a standard model with oil injection, many emails direct from customers initiated a demand to build the model in a Race Edition as well. For 2021, Race Editions are available in 125, 200, 250, and 300 two-stroke and 350, 390, 430, and 480 four-stroke.

All Race Editions include the following features: » Kayaba (KYB) AOS Closed Cartridge front forks with special internal valving developed by the Beta engineers specifically for off road conditions. The KYB fork is the only one of its kind in the USA with this special setting. Internal anodized components insure reduced friction and a confidence-inspired ride. » Sachs rear shock that has continued development and has become one of the most liked shocks in the business of off road, not to mention the high durability. This shock has been refined for 2021 to match the KYB front fork settings perfectly.



» Machined black anodized triple clamps, similar to the standard models but with a race-inspired coating to make the bike stand out. » Lighter weight over the standard RR models due to the removal of the oil injection system. The oil injection can be added as an accessory if the rider desires to run straight fuel. (Not available on the 125 RR Race Edition)

300 RR Race Edition 300 RR Race Edition Other features include a front axle pull for quick tire changes, Moto-style handguards, Metzeler Six Days off-road tires, extra wide billet machined footpegs, dual-material rear sprocket for added chain life (outer ring is hardened steel), this along with added billet goodies, special race team graphics, and a race seat cover with an added pouch for your timecard.

Availability Late November/Early December *First productions will sell out swiftly so reach out to your local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to secure yours today. Pricing

MSRP:

125 RR Race Edition 2-Stroke – $8,399

200 RR Race Edition 2-Stroke – $9,199

250 RR Race Edition 2-Stroke – $9,399

300 RR Race Edition 2-Stroke – $9,699 350 RR Race Edition 4-Stroke – $10,599

390 RR Race Edition 4-Stroke – $10,699

430 RR Race Edition 4-Stroke – $10,799

480 RR Race Edition 4-Stroke – $10,899