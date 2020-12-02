2021 Beta Race Editions – New 200 Joins the Family!

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR Race Edition models that now include the popular 200 model to the lineup! With a full eight model lineup, (4) two stroke and (4) four stroke models, Beta continues to offer riders more options along with a higher level of service to their customers.
Highlighting the Race Editions for 2021 is the introduction of the 200, while it is also offered as a standard model with oil injection, many emails direct from customers initiated a demand to build the model in a Race Edition as well. For 2021, Race Editions are available in 125, 200, 250, and 300 two-stroke and 350, 390, 430, and 480 four-stroke.
200 RR Race Edition
All Race Editions include the following features:
» Kayaba (KYB) AOS Closed Cartridge front forks with special internal valving developed by the Beta engineers specifically for off road conditions. The KYB fork is the only one of its kind in the USA with this special setting. Internal anodized components insure reduced friction and a confidence-inspired ride.
» Sachs rear shock that has continued development and has become one of the most liked shocks in the business of off road, not to mention the high durability. This shock has been refined for 2021 to match the KYB front fork settings perfectly.
An all new expansion chamber on the 125 offers increased top-end power
» Machined black anodized triple clamps, similar to the standard models but with a race-inspired coating to make the bike stand out.
» Lighter weight over the standard RR models due to the removal of the oil injection system. The oil injection can be added as an accessory if the rider desires to run straight fuel. (Not available on the 125 RR Race Edition)
300 RR Race Edition
Other features include a front axle pull for quick tire changes, Moto-style handguards, Metzeler Six Days off-road tires, extra wide billet machined footpegs, dual-material rear sprocket for added chain life (outer ring is hardened steel), this along with added billet goodies, special race team graphics, and a race seat cover with an added pouch for your timecard.
Four Stroke models available in 350, 390, 430, 480 sizes
Availability
Late November/Early December
*First productions will sell out swiftly so reach out to your local Beta dealer
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Munich. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team is ready for the season finale. This coming weekend (16th to 18th October) sees the eighth and final round of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2020 in Estoril, Portugal. After the double […]
LIMA, Ohio (June 29, 2019) – No one won bigger in Saturday night’s Indian Motorcycle Lima Half-Mile Presented By Johnny K’s Indian powered by Drag Specialties than defending multi-time American Flat Track Champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance […]
The seventh and eight round this weekend marks the beginning of the second half of the X-BOW BATTLE for each of the contesting classes (Rookies Challenge, Elite, and GT4), while it will be the fourth […]