KTM partners with German high-performance automotive aftermarket tuning company BRABUS. BRABUS who’s known for its record-breaking top speeds, phenomenal performance supercars takes their supercar R&D and adds it into the new 2022 Brabus 1300R! With 180 hp and 140 Nm, it performs exactly like a vehicle brandishing the BRABUS logo should.

2022 BRABUS & KTM: VISUAL ELEGANCE – SUPERIOR ENGINE – ABSOLUTE INDIVIDUALITY.

Every BRABUS supercar is distinguished by record-breaking top speeds, phenomenal performance and the ultimate luxurious driving sensation. The unmistakable looks and an exceptional aerodynamic-enhancement concept perfect the uniqueness of every BRABUS supercar.

2021 KTM, 2022 KTM, 2022 BRABUS models, we have them all, superbikes or bikes, they are all super to us!

For those wanting a normal run-of-the-mill vanilla superbike from KTM, you are in for a real treat! While it may not be a Brabus, it sure is bloody fast enough for 99% of riders (and affordable to 99% of riders too!). So, here you go!

2022 Brabus 1300R: HEART OF A REBEL, SOUL OF A GENTLEMAN.

Introducing the 2022 Brabus 1300R…

Although based on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, the BRABUS 1300 R maintains its strict identity and bloodline with a collection of exclusive touches and handmade components. Lightweight Monoblock Z 9-spoke forged wheels and bespoke carbon fiber air intakes, along with a distinctive headlight and a custom-made heated seat are all reminiscent of styling cues found on BRABUS supercars. However, it’s not only in the aesthetics where the BRABUS lineage shines true. With 180 hp and 140 Nm, it performs exactly like a vehicle brandishing the BRABUS logo should.

2022 KTM 890 Duke R: THE SUPER SCALPEL.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R…

Still agile, but with more punch, the KTM 890 DUKE R takes all the things we love about the KTM 790 DUKE and turns it up to 11. This is a no-compromise mid-weight naked bike, equally at home on mountain roads as it is on the race track, delivering more power, more torque and more dukeness than any parallel twin that has come before.

Cutting up chicanes since 2020, the KTM 890 DUKE R has proven itself to be the undisputed champion in the middleweight segment. Boasting impressive power and torque figures, it represents a serious option for race-centric riders looking for agility, punch and poise.

2022 KTM 890 Duke: THE SCALPEL.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 890 Duke…

The KTM ​8​90 DUKE ​redefines the word ‘sharp’ by adding an extra edge. Powered by an 889 cc parallel-twin nestled into one of the lightest and most compact chassis around, the KTM 890 DUKE boasts the agility you’d expect from a 600 cc​, ​but with the ​meaty punch of a bigger twin. ​It doesn’t rewrite the mid-sized naked bike rule book. It obliterates it. ​

2022 KTM 390 Duke: THE CORNER ROCKET.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 390 Duke…

The KTM 390 DUKE is a pure example of what draws so many to the thrill of street motorcycling. This Corner Rocket maximizes enjoyment and user value, taking the honors wherever nimble handling counts. Light as a feather, powerful and packed with state-of-the-art technology, it guarantees a thrilling ride, whether you’re fighting your way through the urban jungle or carving your name into a forest of bends.

2022 KTM 690 SMC R: STREET SLAYER.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 690 SMC R…

The KTM 690 SMC R raises the bar in the supermotos stakes, thanks in part to a lightweight chassis, a legendary 690 LC4 motor and a sophisticated electronics package. Whether you express your tarmac-sliding talent on mountain roads or on the apexes of your favourite track, you’ll be drifting into the future with a maxed-out grin and your veins coursing with adrenaline. Handling is enhanced by the latest fully-adjustable WP APEX suspension, so all you have to worry about is focusing on the road ahead and twisting the throttle to the stoppers.

2022 KTM 690 Enduro R: ACE OF ALL SURFACES.

Introducing the 2022 KTM 690 Enduro R…

Ride from home and feel the adrenaline build while chasing tarmac curves towards your favourite offroad location. No trailer required just twist the throttle of the KTM 690 ENDURO R, which really comes into its own when the dirt begins and the trail gets more extreme. Its lightweight chassis, aggressive styling, and trusted 690 LC4 motor, are enhanced by the latest electronics and WP XPLOR suspension. Master more challenging terrain on this lightweight, high-performance king of versatility.