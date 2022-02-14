Wheel-to-wheel battle for AMA National Grand Prix Championship at Honolulu Hills Raceway California

The second round of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship took place today at Honolulu Hills Raceway in Taft, California, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton grabbed his second runner-up finish of the season in the Pro class.

Walton held third early in the race and battled wheel-to-wheel for several laps before he was able to move into second around the mid-way point. On lap six, he lost a position but he was able to quickly regain it by the next lap and he held strong to the end, narrowly missing the win by a mere five seconds.

“I got off to a pretty good start and I was charging hard throughout the whole race,” Walton said. “It was one of those tracks where it wasn’t the easiest to pass once you got close, but I ended up working my way into second place. I made a small mistake and slid the front tire out but I got up quick and put a hard charge on Dante but just didn’t have enough time to get to him. All-in-all, it was a good day. The bike was feeling good and everything felt good. I’ll just keep working on a couple things and keep charging for the rest of the season.”

Next Round (3): San Bernardino, California – March 6, 2022



Pro Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cole Martinez (Honda)