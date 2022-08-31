Get back in action this weekend for highly anticipated San Marino MotoGP

The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Misano for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, the second home GP for the 2022 MotoGP season

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to get back in action this weekend for the highly anticipated San Marino GP, the second home round for the Borgo Panigale-based team after the Italian GP at Mugello. Hosting the event, as usual, will be the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which last July was the stage of the last edition of the World Ducati Week and the Lenovo Race of Champions, won by Francesco Bagnaia.

Fresh from his third consecutive victory this season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Pecco arrives at Misano determined to fight for another win in front of his home crowd. The Italian had been the winner of last year’s San Marino GP, starting from pole position and had also set the fastest time in qualifying at the Emilia Romagna GP, which, on the other hand, saw him crash out of the race while leading.

Teammate Jack Miller also wants to be among the protagonists again this weekend after the two consecutive podiums taken in the last two Grands Prix held in Great Britain and Austria. After the last GP, Miller is fifth in the standings, 33 points behind Bagnaia, who occupies the third position 44 points behind leader Quartararo. Ducati is in first place in the constructors’ standings, while the Ducati Lenovo Team leads the teams’ standings.

“I’m thrilled to be back racing in Misano this weekend. I live 20 minutes from the circuit, and it’s a really special track for me. I have a lot of good memories here, so it will be an exciting weekend! Plus, there will definitely be a lot of Ducatisti in the stands, so the atmosphere will be even more unique. We arrive in Misano after winning the last three races, and also last year, we came first in the San Marino GP, so expectations are high. However, we mustn’t lose concentration: the goal is to hit the best result, to add some more important points for the overall standings”.

“I’m excited to race at Misano this weekend! Our team is going through a really positive moment, so I hope we can give great emotions to all our fans here at our home track. In general, I’ve always been quite competitive on this track. In the last few Grands Prix, I’ve felt more and more comfortable on the Desmosedici GP, so I’m confident I can find the same positive feelings here and be among the protagonists of the weekend”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera on Friday, 2nd September, at 9:55am local time (CEST).

Circuit Information

Country: italy

Name: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Best lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:32.171 (165.0 km/h) -2021

Circuit record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:31.065 (167.0 km/h) -2021

Top speed: Zarco (Ducati), 305 km/h – 2021

Track length: 4.2 km

Race distance: 27 laps (114.1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

2021 Results

Podium: 1° M. Márquez (Honda), 2° P. Espargaro (Honda), 3° Bastianini (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:33.045 (163.5 km/h)

Fastest lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:32.171 (165.0 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 165 (60 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 19 (9 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 17 (10 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 185 (130 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3º (156 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (123 points)

Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (296 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1° (279 points)