Bold New 2025 Triumph Motorcycles Arrive!

Bold new 2025 Triumph Motorcycles have arrive at Total Motorcycle! A baker’s dozen new Roadsters, Modern Classics and Adventure bikes with bright and exciting new colors such as Roulette Green, Kingfisher Blue and Cosmic Yellow. Too bright then Triumph offers a less wild line of vivid Snowdonia White & Cranberry Red, Baja Orange. Ok, Baja Orange is pretty in your face too. And say you really want to tone it down but still stand out? Then Triumph has your back here as well with Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, Sapphire Black, Matt Phantom Black & Matt Crystal White!

New models, new colors.

It’s a win-win-win-win situation for riders. Iconicbikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

So the last question I have is, why are you still reading this and not clicking on ALL the new amazing Triumph motorcycles to check them out!

TMW's newest 2025 Triumph Motorcycle model Guides and our chock-full 2024 Triumph Motorcycle model Guides!

Roadsters

– 2025 Triumph Street Triple 765R

– 2025 Triumph Street Triple 765RS

– 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS

– 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RR BREITLING Edition – New model

– 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Special Edition – New model

Modern Classics

– 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900

– 2025 Triumph Scrambler 900

– 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

– 2025 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

– 2025 Triumph Bonneville T100

– 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120

Adventure

– 2025 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

– 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

TRIUMPH ADDS BOLD COLOURS FOR 2025

Triumph Motorcycles has announced 13 bright, new paint choices across its 2025 range, including Roulette Green, Kingfisher Blue and Cosmic Yellow, to meet growing demand from customers for striking, contemporary colour schemes.

COLOURFUL ADVENTURES

The characterful Tiger 850 Sport comes in two bold new colours for 2025; a bright Roulette Green & Jet Black design and a striking Korosi Red & Graphite scheme.

The Tiger 850 Sport gets a Roulette Green tank and seat panel with black 850 graphic and a matching front mudguard complemented by a Jet Black beak, tank end panel and radiator cowl. The Korosi Red & Graphite scheme features a Korosi Red tank and seat panel with white 850 graphic, plus a Graphite front mudguard, beak, tank end panel & radiator cowl.

Both models are finished with a matt Metallic Grey grab rack.

The fun and agile Tiger Sport 660 also injects some colour to the range, with a Baja Orange cockpit, tank and fairing, complemented by a Phantom Black front Mudguard, radiator cowl and rear panels.

Adventure Tiger 660 Baja Orange & Phantom Black NEW

Jet Black & Graphite

Snowdonia White & Jet Black Tiger 850 Sport Roulette Green & Jet Black NEW

Korosi Red & Graphite NEW

STYLISH MODERN CLASSICS

Amplifying its custom attitude and enhancing its rugged looks, the Scrambler 900 is now available with a striking Kingfisher Blue tank with contrasting twin black diagonal stripes and a Jet Black front mudguard, side panels, and rear mudguard.

The classic Bonneville Speedmaster now comes with a vivid Snowdonia White & Cranberry Red two-colour tank with Sapphire Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels.

Adopting a similar two-colour tank scheme with Triumph’s famous hand-painted pinstripe, the iconic Bonneville T100 is available with a stylish new Aluminium Silver & Baja Orange tank, with Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels. The legendary Bonneville T120 dazzles with a Crystal White & Cranberry Red tank, complemented by Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels.

True to its original custom roots, the Bonneville Bobber stays on trend with a modern matt finish with its tank in Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.

The Speed Twin 900, known for its modern, custom style, is bang on trend with a Matt Phantom Black & Matt Crystal White two tone tank, plus matching Matt Phantom Black mudguards and side panels.

Modern Classics Scrambler 900 Kingfisher Blue NEW

Matt Khaki

Jet Black Bonneville Speedmaster Snowdonia White & Cranberry Red NEW

Pacific Blue & Silver Ice

Jet Black Bonneville T100 Aluminium Silver & Baja Orange NEW

Competition Green & Ironstone

Jet Black Bonneville T120 Crystal White & Cranberry Red NEW

Jet Black & Fusion White

Jet Black Bonneville Bobber Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange NEW

Jet Black & Ash Grey

Jet Black Speed Twin 900 Matt Phantom Black & Matt Crystal White NEW

Carnival Red & Phantom Black

Jet Black

EYE-CATCHING ROADSTERS

The Speed Triple 1200 RS sports a bold Cosmic Yellow tank with a large RS graphic in black, complemented by Cosmic Yellow headlight finishers, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan. A natural carbon fibre mudguard completes the look.

The Street Triple 765 R has two new colour schemes to choose from; a stylish Matt Baja Orange or a striking Pure White option. The first premium paint option features a Matt Baja Orange tank cover and matching headlight finisher and side panels, with a Matt Black front mudguard and radiator side panel. The Pure White scheme features Baja Orange accents on the Pure White tank cover and bodywork, plus a Pure White front mudguard and headlight finisher, complemented by a Storm Grey radiator side panel.

The Street Triple 765 RS adds a stealthy Phantom Black scheme to its line-up, with yellow accents on its Phantom Black tank cover and panels, as well as a Phantom Black front mudguard, headlight finisher, belly pan and seat cowl.

Roadster Street Triple 765 R Matt Baja Orange NEW

Pure White NEW Speed Triple 1200 RS Cosmic Yellow NEW

Sapphire Black

Carnival Red Street Triple 765 RS Phantom Black NEW

Carnival Red

Silver Ice

Cosmic Yellow



ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconicbikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY

With more than 84,985 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2023, and more than 800 dealers across the world in 2024, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A WORLD-CLASS RANGE

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 Storm with its record-breaking 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660 and sporty Daytona 660 then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.

For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

TRIUMPH RACING