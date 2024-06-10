Bold New 2025 Triumph Motorcycles Arrive!

Bold new 2025 Triumph Motorcycles have arrive at Total Motorcycle! A baker’s dozen new Roadsters, Modern Classics and Adventure bikes with bright and exciting new colors such as Roulette Green, Kingfisher Blue and Cosmic Yellow. Too bright then Triumph offers a less wild line of vivid Snowdonia White & Cranberry Red, Baja Orange. Ok, Baja Orange is pretty in your face too. And say you really want to tone it down but still stand out? Then Triumph has your back here as well with Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, Sapphire Black, Matt Phantom Black & Matt Crystal White!
New models, new colors.
It’s a win-win-win-win situation for riders. Iconicbikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.
So the last question I have is, why are you still reading this and not clicking on ALL the new amazing Triumph motorcycles to check them out!
TMW’s newest 2025 Triumph Motorcycle model Guides and our chock-full 2024 Triumph Motorcycle model Guides! Like Triumph motorcycles, Total Motorcycle also is a bright light in the night!
Roadsters
– 2025 Triumph Street Triple 765R
– 2025 Triumph Street Triple 765RS
– 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS
– 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RR BREITLING Edition – New model
– 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Special Edition – New model
Modern Classics
– 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber
– 2025 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
– 2025 Triumph Bonneville T100
– 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120
Adventure
– 2025 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
– 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660
TRIUMPH ADDS BOLD COLOURS FOR 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has announced 13 bright, new paint choices across its 2025 range, including Roulette Green, Kingfisher Blue and Cosmic Yellow, to meet growing demand from customers for striking, contemporary colour schemes.
COLOURFUL ADVENTURES
The characterful Tiger 850 Sport comes in two bold new colours for 2025; a bright Roulette Green & Jet Black design and a striking Korosi Red & Graphite scheme.
The Tiger 850 Sport gets a Roulette Green tank and seat panel with black 850 graphic and a matching front mudguard complemented by a Jet Black beak, tank end panel and radiator cowl. The Korosi Red & Graphite scheme features a Korosi Red tank and seat panel with white 850 graphic, plus a Graphite front mudguard, beak, tank end panel & radiator cowl.
Both models are finished with a matt Metallic Grey grab rack.
The fun and agile Tiger Sport 660 also injects some colour to the range, with a Baja Orange cockpit, tank and fairing, complemented by a Phantom Black front Mudguard, radiator cowl and rear panels.
STYLISH MODERN CLASSICS
Amplifying its custom attitude and enhancing its rugged looks, the Scrambler 900 is now available with a striking Kingfisher Blue tank with contrasting twin black diagonal stripes and a Jet Black front mudguard, side panels, and rear mudguard.
The classic Bonneville Speedmaster now comes with a vivid Snowdonia White & Cranberry Red two-colour tank with Sapphire Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels.
Adopting a similar two-colour tank scheme with Triumph’s famous hand-painted pinstripe, the iconic Bonneville T100 is available with a stylish new Aluminium Silver & Baja Orange tank, with Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels. The legendary Bonneville T120 dazzles with a Crystal White & Cranberry Red tank, complemented by Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels.
True to its original custom roots, the Bonneville Bobber stays on trend with a modern matt finish with its tank in Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.
The Speed Twin 900, known for its modern, custom style, is bang on trend with a Matt Phantom Black & Matt Crystal White two tone tank, plus matching Matt Phantom Black mudguards and side panels.
EYE-CATCHING ROADSTERS
The Speed Triple 1200 RS sports a bold Cosmic Yellow tank with a large RS graphic in black, complemented by Cosmic Yellow headlight finishers, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan. A natural carbon fibre mudguard completes the look.
The Street Triple 765 R has two new colour schemes to choose from; a stylish Matt Baja Orange or a striking Pure White option. The first premium paint option features a Matt Baja Orange tank cover and matching headlight finisher and side panels, with a Matt Black front mudguard and radiator side panel. The Pure White scheme features Baja Orange accents on the Pure White tank cover and bodywork, plus a Pure White front mudguard and headlight finisher, complemented by a Storm Grey radiator side panel.
The Street Triple 765 RS adds a stealthy Phantom Black scheme to its line-up, with yellow accents on its Phantom Black tank cover and panels, as well as a Phantom Black front mudguard, headlight finisher, belly pan and seat cowl.
