2024 AMA EnduroCross Redmond Results

A hard-fought runner-up result overall has elevated Colton Haaker to second place in the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series title race, picking up another moto win at Redmond’s fifth round of the season.

Haaker made it four-straight podiums onboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FX 350 in Oregon, going 1-2-2 for P2 and remaining in title contention with a single round remaining.

The Hot Lap saw Haaker comfortably quickest and he then established his early dominance by winning the opening moto of the evening. He managed runner-up results in the final two races of the night, now 24 points outside of the points lead entering the finale.

Haaker said. "In the final race it was really dependant on the start – there wasn't much else that I could do. I tried to go outside of the main lines, but they were slower than the best line. The best I could do was to be there and look to capitalize on a mistake, but Trystan didn't make one in the end." "Redmond was good for me,"

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond was also competitive within the tight confines of the the First Interstate Bank Center, going 4-7-5 for fifth position overall. As a result, he sits P6 in the standings following Round 5.

“It was a more consistent night, but I was just uncomfortable throughout the day,” LeBlond reflected. “I ended up fifth for the night, so not where I thought I would be, but we’ve got one more round to hopefully finish the season strong!”

EX Pro Class Results – Round 5

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cody Webb, Sherco

5. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

