VELOCE RACING’S JODY BARRY PUTS HIS APRILIA RS 660 ON THE TOP STEP OF THE MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP PODIUM FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE RACE

MAZZIOTTO MAKES IT TWO APRILIA RIDERS TO PODIUM SATURDAY IN MOTOAMERICA’S ONLY TWINS CUP ROUND AT ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, WI – 06 JUNE 2022 – Jody Barry arrived at the MotoAmerica round at Road America coming off three consecutive wins and with a 43-point championship lead. By the end of the July 3-5 event, the Veloce Racing rider had claimed his fourth win of the 2022 season aboard his Aprilia RS 660 and increased his championship lead to 51 points with six rounds to go.

Along with a late-race charge to a runner-up finish by Rodio Racing/Warhorse HSBK Racing competitor Anthony Mazziotto, the RS 660’s championship-winning prowess was on full display at one of MotoAmerica’s most popular rounds.

Despite diminishing rear grip in his rear tire in the later stages of the lone Twins Cup race of the weekend, Barry held on to take the win by 0.423 seconds from Mazziotto – who had made up six positions on the last lap of the eight-lap contest despite his motorcycle suffering electrical system problems all race. Barry and Mazziotto were among four Aprilia RS 660 riders to finish in the top 10 at Road America.

Barry’s success in 2022 was foreshadowed last year, when the Lake in the Hills, Ill., resident scored a hard-fought win at VIRginia International Raceway and four additional podium finishes in 14 races in 2021 Twins Cup competition after having been out of pro road racing for three years.

Success at Road America is nothing new for the Aprilia RS 660, as reigning MotoAmerica Twins Cup champion and Barry’s Veloce Racing teammate Kaleb De Keyrel took a commanding win at Road America in 2021 – the RS 660’s debut year in Twins Cup competition. De Keyrel finished Saturday’s race in seventh.

Thirteen of the 46 riders who registered for the Road America Twins Cup race were on Aprilias, and the RS 660 was a top performer in practice and qualifying. Barry topped the time sheets in Friday practice by nearly a second and paced the field in Qualifying 1 by a margin of 0.633 seconds. Both sessions featured four Aprilia riders in the top four positions and five or more Aprilias within the top 10. Barry missed out on claiming pole position by a mere 0.147 seconds, and five of the top 10 spots on the starting grid were claimed by RS 660 pilots.

Jody Barry (No. 11), Veloce Racing

“The weekend went well. The bike was strong and we were up towards the front each session. The race was good, and it was fun getting to battle the other riders up front as usual. One of the other frontrunners on another brand was fast too, but the Aprilia RS 660 held its own and we got the win.”

Anthony Mazziotto (No. 516), Rodio Racing/Warhorse HSBK Racing

“Our weekend started off really good. The bike was really fast, and I was excited with how we started the weekend by finishing practice in second place. We were third in the first qualifying session, which was good as we haven’t been up that high in the early sessions. For Qualifying

2 we made a slight change that sent us backwards a little, so I didn’t get the best starting position. At the start of the race, all my bike’s electronics stopped working. I had to run the full race without a quick shifter, auto blip or any other electronic aids. I knew I had the pace to run at the front though, so I put my head down and reeled in the front group. It’s a shame I couldn’t have done that a little bit earlier in the race, but there’s always next round.”

MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup has two races scheduled for the next round, which takes place June 24-26 at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash.