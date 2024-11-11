Craig DeLong and Austin Walton claim U.S. Sprint Enduro and NGPC series podiums

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders were out in force in the closing rounds of this year’s AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Series and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) this weekend, headlined by a podium result from Craig DeLong to complete the 2024 Sprint Enduro season. A top-five score in the NGPC final round also placed Austin Walton P3 in the standings.

On his way to finishing third position overall in the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, Craig DeLong was once again consistent in Round 8 at Rogers Farm in Ninety Six, South Carolina.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider positioned himself third at the conclusion of Saturday and then continued to gain speed on Sunday in sealing P3 on the podium for the weekend.

Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350, DeLong was a constant podium threat throughout the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series in 2024, taking home third place in the title race.

DeLong recalled. "I had a couple of good times, but have got to find that edge more, hang it out, and see what we can do to chase these guys down in front. It's something to work on, so we'll enjoy the winter and come back next year!"

In addition, although she didn’t compete in the final round, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Korie Steede was credited second position in the Pro Women championship following a strong campaign throughout the year on her Husqvarna FX 250.

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

National Grand Prix Championship – Round 9



A fifth-place finish in the National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) at Lake Havasu was enough for Austin Walton to claim third position in the Pro Class standings, following what has been a solid season for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider.

Walton was buried in seventh at the end of the opening lap following a bad start, but didn’t give up on his way into the top-five in Arizona’s ninth round of the 2024 season. He’s featured toward the front of the pack all year on his Husqvarna FX 450, picking up three podiums over the course of the series.

Walton commented. "It was a very hard track to pass on this weekend, so that added to the challenges. I got a horrible start, which did not help, and I knew then that I needed to charge early on. I was able to make a couple of passes and then kept consistent. It was one of those days where I struggled to get into the groove that I needed to get into, but we did our best this weekend and gave it our all."

In continuing his return from injury, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Dalton Shirey gained more important race mileage in Lake Havasu for an eighth-place result in the Pro Class. Despite missing the mid-portion of the season, Shirey salvaged 10th position overall.

“I’m still rebuilding my fitness at the moment after our setbacks from this year and I felt okay today,” said Shirey. “It was an improvement on Blythe and this weekend I felt like I could stay with the group, so my training is coming around, but it takes time.”

Pro Class Results

1. Giacomo Redondi, GASGAS

2. Dare Demartile, Beta

3. Ruy Barbosa, Honda

5. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

8. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – November 2024

11/16: EnduroCross Series – Round 6

11/17: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 6