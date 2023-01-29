250SX & 450SX riders out due to Crashes and Surgery

JALEK SWOLL UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL ARM SURGERY
ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACER WILL MISS THE START OF 250SX EASTERN SERIES

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider Jalek Swoll has successfully undergone surgery this morning (Saturday) to repair a broken bone in his arm, which he sustained during a practice crash on Friday in Clermont, Florida.

Swoll, who was slated to compete in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship aboard the FC 250, will miss the opening round next Saturday, February 4 in Houston, Texas. Details of his recovery time have not yet been determined.

The news comes on the heels of another unfortunate announcement from 450SX rider Malcolm Stewart, who also suffered a practice crash earlier this week. Stewart will remain sidelined until further evaluation from doctors. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team wishes both riders a speedy recovery.

Teammates RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig will return to the starting gate today in Anaheim, California for Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Championship.

