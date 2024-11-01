DeMartile Finishes NGPC Season Runner-Up in Points Race in Blythe

EnduroCross Heads to Idaho, Top Ten finishes for Beta
Rounds three and four of the Endurocross season were in Idaho. The course was tight and very technical so the starts of each moto were very important at these rounds. Most of the passing came in the rock garden which provided some thrilling action for the fans. Max Gerston came into the round feeling under the weather but hopeful he could dig deep and still perform. He gave it his all on the first night but a few race decisions he made didn’t pan out and he didn’t have the energy to make up for those misfortunes. On the second night, Gerston had a great hot lap that boosted his confidence. But a mistake in the matrix jammed up his wrist which affected his performance. Max would still battle to maintain a top-ten finish in both rounds. Tim Apolle had a solid night by cracking the top-ten in each round as well. The series takes a week off and resumes back in Oregon for Round Five.
Results:
Round Three:
Max Gerston » 9th Place – 8th | 10th | 8th » EX Pro
Tim Apolle » 8th Place – 7th | 11th | 6th » EX Pro
Round Four:
Max Gerston » 10th Place – 7th | 11th | 12th » EX Pro
Tim Apolle » 9th Place – 13th | 8th | 7th » EX Pro
300 RR Race Edition
“It was a challenging weekend for us, but I’m always so grateful to race in front of a frothing crowd. I’m looking forward to getting back to business after a couple of weeks off.”
300 RR Race Edition
“It was a great two days of racing for rounds three and four in Idaho. I showed some good speed on my Beta 300. I had a couple of motos that I messed up but I was able to come back strong in the other motos. I had fun and I enjoyed every minute out there.”
