Aegerter and Gardner Salvage Points in Demanding Race 2 in Donington

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner scored important points in Race 2 of the fifth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Donington Park, finishing ninth and 11th respectively.

Following a decent warm-up, with Gardner 8th and Aegerter 15th, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were feeling confident ahead of the Superpole Race. The duo enjoyed a good start overall, joining the fight for the top five in the early stages. Both riders kept battling throughout the 10-lap contest, just missing out on a top nine place in the final lap, with Aegerter crossing the line in 11th place, while team-mate Gardner was 13th.

Aegerter and Gardner had to start from 10th and 12th on the grid for Race 2, with both enjoying a strong getaway from the line. The Swiss rider showed consistent race speed, battling hard and improving a number of positions to finish ninth. His Aussie team-mate struggled with grip in the final stages, still managing to fight back to 11th.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P11 / Race 2: P9

“It was a challenging Sunday, we tried our best. In the sprint race I tried to stay inside the top nine and following a difficult start I was able to make my way through the field, but unfortunately I got pushed wide in the final lap and dropped a couple of places. That made us start from P10 for the final feature race of the weekend. In Race 2 the start was good, I tried to stay close to the guys in front, managing to have decent pace, bringing home some valuable points. To finish ninth is not where we want to be, but we can build good things for the next rounds. Thankfully we’ll have another race immediately and I cannot wait to be in Most to come back stronger.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P13 / Race 2: P11

“It wasn’t our weekend at all, to be honest. We struggled during the races, trying our best. In the sprint, I tried to stay close to the group in front of me, but unfortunately some contact forced me to drop some places and I couldn’t reach a top nine spot in the end. In Race 2 things seemed to be a bit better, but in the final part of the race I was struggling with grip, still trying to recover as many places as I could. Luckily there’s immediately another weekend ahead of us, so let’s stay positive for Most, I’m confident we could have a good weekend there.”