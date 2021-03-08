All-Star 2022 Honda Models Royally Launched so Let’s get the party started! The most fun bikes are showing up to play with the new 2022 Honda Grom & Honda Grom ABS, long live the Grom! Honda Ruckus asking “Who wants to start a Ruckus!”, new 2022 Honda ADV150 always up for an adventure and the Honda Metropolitan hanging out at the martini bar. A 5 star, all-star combination of party royalty. So while our 2022 Honda model title graphic may not be that Gooda, it’s sure to get the party started in our 2022 Honda motorcycle model guides!

Ok, maybe party bikes aren’t your bag, and if so, that’s OK because at Total Motorcycle, we have you covered with more sensible and practical bikes too, from supersports (maybe the “best” daily traffic commuter?), the cruiser (future off-road champ?), tourer (lightest bike ever?), standard (for those who like different) and the adventure bike (the schizophrenia dual sport) in our 52 years of motorcycle guides from 39 manufactures… and that’s a whole-lotta-shakin’ going on.

2022 Honda Grom ABS: THE NEW GROM: EVEN MORE GROMITUDE.

Introducing the 2022 Honda Grom ABS…

You’ve seen them everywhere, but you’ve never seen one like this. Check out the all-new 2022 Honda Grom, probably the most fun you’ll ever have on two wheels. There’s especially big news this year, because we’ve made some huge improvements to this little pocket rocket. A new engine, with a higher 10:1 compression ratio that increases power and adds to the bike’s zippy performance. And an extra gear in the transmission—that’s right, it’s a five-speed now. Updated digital instruments. Plus a thicker, flatter seat that’s more comfortable and a better fit for taller riders. But the biggest news of all are the Grom’s new body panels. They give the Grom a fresh new look, and they’re easy to remove for customizing your ride. You even get fuel injection, a bigger fuel tank, and optional ABS. So…more comfortable, more powerful, readily customizable and a fun factor that’s off the charts—bring on the Gromance!

Honda’s Grom—the undisputed King of Fun and the model that put the popular miniMOTO concept on the map—gets an extensive makeover for the 2022 model year with cool, modular styling and some comfort-focused updates.

Since its 2014 model-year introduction, the Grom has always been about enjoyment—an unintimidating option for new riders to learn with, an entertaining plaything for experienced riders and a customization platform for those looking for an amusing project. A cross-demographic army of enthusiasts have embraced the diminutive model with remarkable passion. With 750,000-plus units sold worldwide to date, the Grom has spawned a vibrant subculture of fun-seekers, serving as an inspiration and focal point for riding clubs and social-media groups, while also supporting a healthy aftermarket of accessory and performance parts. Eliciting laughs from those who ride it, thumbs-ups from fellow motorists and traffic-light smiles from pedestrians, the Grom is also a motorcycling evangelist, spreading positive powersports vibes wherever it goes.

The Grom’s success has also served as the springboard for a trio of retro-themed miniMOTO siblings: the Monkey and Super Cub in model-year 2019 and the Trail 125 for model-year 2021.

Introduced in some markets last fall, the Grom’s latest iteration is now coming to the U.S. market for model-year 2022, featuring striking new bodywork that facilitates customization, plus a peppy new engine, now with a fifth gear. Not lost in the redesign are the Grom’s amazing gas mileage, low operating and maintenance costs, attention to detail and Honda’s legendary reliability.

The Grom rounds an important corner this year, the iconic miniMOTO model emerging from its extensive makeover as a more refined, easily customizable machine. A more-efficient engine now has a fifth gear for increased versatility, while a flatter seat accommodates varying rider heights. The fuel capacity is increased from 1.45 gallons to 1.59, for added fun between stops, and a full-featured LCD display makes it easy to take it all in. A special SP color option has stylish graphics and a yellow shock spring, plus a gold finish for the wheels, brake calipers and fork. An ABS version is available as well.

2022 Honda ADV150: YOUR DAILY FILL OF ADVENTURE.

Introducing the 2022 Honda Grom ABS…

The Honda ADV 150 is proof that scooters can be more than capable city commuters. Fully embracing Honda’s “City Adventure” concept, which has spawned rugged-yet-capable scooters, this lightweight, compact model pairs practical features like an automatic transmission, two-stage adjustable windscreen and under-seat storage with rugged styling that inspires fun backroads adventures. For model-year 2022, there’s also a new color option.

The 2022 Honda ADV150 continues to prove that the adventure category isn’t defined by engine displacement or seat height. It’s about the indomitable spirit, a sense of exploration, and a build quality that will stand the test of time. The ADV150 gets there with a rock-solid 149cc four-stroke OHC engine and rugged steel chassis. The long-travel suspension and spacious under-seat storage promise a comfortable ride for you and your gear. And features like the two-position windscreen, Honda SMART Key, and standard ABS make this one sophisticated scooter. It’s versatility, with a heavy dose of fun, and an opportunity to add some adventure to your every day.

2022 Honda Metropolitan: A CITY DWELLER’S BEST FRIEND.

Introducing the 2022 Honda Metropolitan…

A European-style scooter with an appealing, rounded design, Honda’s compact Metropolitan is affordable and simple to operate, a sensible choice for enjoyable, around-town transportation. Practical-minded customers will appreciate its in-dash and under-seat storage compartments, as well as its convenience hook for securing a bag, and an available rear carrier. However, where the Metropolitan really shines is in turning short hops into big fun.

Looking to add a little extra style into your every day? Then look no further than the 2022 Honda Metropolitan. It’s the European-style scooter engineered to embody American practicality. The nifty and thrifty design starts with a reliable four-stroke engine, with a no-shift automatic transmission. Complete with an electric starter and underseat storage to help you on the go. Turn short rides into a metropolis of fun, and save on gas, while you learn all the ways life is better on a Honda.

2022 Honda Ruckus: WHO WANTS TO START A RUCKUS?

Introducing the 2022 Honda Ruckus…

The model that launched an entire scooter-customization subculture, Honda’s unique Ruckus® oozes personality and attitude. Its industrial-looking design is highlighted by dual, round headlights and an exposed frame, while more practical features include nimble handling, unmatched reliability and frugal fuel efficiency, making the Ruckus a great choice as a platform for personalization or affordable, around-town transportation.

Are you sitting down? Because we’ve got some news that’s sure to cause a ruckus. This year, the rugged and responsible Honda Ruckus comes in three new stunning colors. Choose between Gray, Midnight Blue/Tan, or White/Pearl Blue and start having fun. They all feature a rock-solid 49cc engine and our Honda V-Matic® automatic transmission. Featuring a tough tubular frame, dual headlights, and an electric starter, for style and performance that turns heads faster than the fuel gauge. So don’t just sit there, go start your own Ruckus, and see why life is better on a Honda.