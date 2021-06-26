Big steps forward for Ducati at MotoGP TT Circuit Assen

Francesco Bagnaia will start from the front row of the grid in tomorrow’s Dutch GP at the historic TT Circuit in Assen. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, fourteenth after yesterday’s two sessions, could not gain access directly to Q2 this morning as he closed FP3 in twelfth place. However, during Q1, Bagnaia immediately set a good lap time to gain access to Q2, thanks to the second-fastest time. In the final minutes of the second qualifying session, the Italian rider put in another excellent lap in 1:32.116, which allowed him to get the start from the front row in tomorrow’s race for the third time this season.



Jack Miller will start from the third row tomorrow at the TT Circuit Assen. After having qualified directly for Q2, thanks to his tenth fastest time in FP3, the Australian was then unable to improve on his lap time in the final minutes of the session, as he was forced to slow down on his last flying lap with the soft tyres due to the yellow flags. As a result, Miller closed qualifying in eighth place.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1:32.116)

“I’m thrilled because today we were able to make big steps forward compared to yesterday. Since this morning’s FP3, we have consistently improved our pace, and we have achieved our goal of starting from the front row tomorrow. Quartararo and Viñales are still on another level right now, with incredible race pace, but we’re also working to take another step forward for the race, and I’m sure we’ll be able to do it”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo team) – 8th (1:32.609)

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to take advantage of my last lap with the soft tyre because of the yellow flags, and that will force me to start from the third row tomorrow. This is definitely not a track where I feel particularly comfortable, but I will try to do my best in the race as always. The last sector doesn’t really suit my riding style, but we have a better idea of how to deal with it in the race after the qualifying. Tomorrow it will be important to get a good start to disrupt the pace of the frontrunners in the early stages and thus have a chance to attack in the final laps”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track tomorrow at 9:40 am for the warm-up, while the Dutch GP race will get underway at 2 pm local time on a 26-lap distance.