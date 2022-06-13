AMA National Enduro Series Cherokee – Results

In the peach state of Georgia, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong secured his third top-five finish of the season at Round 4 of the AMA National Enduro Series.

DeLong finished the first section in fifth overall, just 18 seconds behind the leader, aboard his FX 350. The top-10 competitors’ times were incredibly tight throughout the day in Greensboro, which made it anyone’s race to claim. DeLong put up a good fight in Test 2, stepping up his pace to earn fourth at the end of the section. The heat was stifling over the course of the day, but DeLong continued to put in a solid ride. For the third through fifth tests, he completed each test in fifth. Determined to put in a valiant final push, DeLong snatched fourth on the final section. With his strong and consistent performance, he captured fifth overall, and fifth in NE Pro1, on the day.

DeLong said.“I struggled in the third test and lost the majority of my time. I think if it wasn’t for that, I would have been in the top three. A little disappointed, but I’ll try to come back at the next one.” “I had a pretty good day and was in the mix most of the day,”“I struggled in the third test and lost the majority of my time. I think if it wasn’t for that, I would have been in the top three. A little disappointed, but I’ll try to come back at the next one.”

Bollinger did not compete in Round 4 due to a broken hand sustained at last weekend’s Mason-Dixon GNCC.



Round 5: Rattlesnake National – July 24 – Cross Fork, Pennsylvania

Cherokee National – Results



NE Pro1 Class

1. Grant Baylor (GAS)

2. Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM)

3. Josh Toth (KTM)

…

5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing