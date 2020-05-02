American Honda Reports Disastrous Sales Collapse in April

American Honda sales fall 54% in April due to continued impact of the crsis
“There will be challenging days ahead as this very serious public health crisis continues, but with consumer traffic beginning to increase online and at Honda and Acura dealerships, we are approaching the coming weeks with guarded optimism,” said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We value the actions of our Honda associates and dealers as we work to align our business with changing market conditions, and we are now turning our attention to creating momentum for a broader recovery.”
Sales
Sales of Honda and Acura vehicles showed signs of improvement in the final weeks of April, with customer traffic increasing online and in dealer showrooms as state and local authorities eased restrictions on sales activities.
- Honda and Acura dealers continue to focus on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their customers and employees.
- A number of Honda and Acura dealers remained closed for much of April in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local authorities.
- Last month, Honda and Acura opened enrollment in new online retailing programs, Shop Simple with Honda and Acura Precision Purchase, and received a tremendous response from Honda and Acura dealers looking for an online retailing solution to meet the needs of our customers.
- Honda is providing an industry-first special offer for first responders and medical professionals, out of respect for their contribution to communities across the country.
Response Initiatives
Honda has initiated a significant and comprehensive new effort to harness the spirit of community in responding to the impact of the crisis. Specific initiatives include:
- Honda has teamed up with Dynaflo, Inc. to produce diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators that are used in hospitals and by first responders to help patients. The companies aim to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity.
- Honda associates have been using 3D printers to produce face shields at various company operations, with Honda engineers now working on a method to mass-produce face shield frames in Honda facilities.
- As the crisis can add financial stress to the lives of our customers, Honda and Acura have offered to help customers who have financed their vehicle through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services with payment extensions and deferrals, as well as available late fee waivers.
- Honda has pledged $1.0 million to address food insecurity in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing the most vulnerable with access to food.
- Additional projects and contributions are in the works