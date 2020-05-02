American Honda Reports Disastrous Sales Collapse in April

American Honda sales fall 54% in April due to continued impact of the crsis

American Honda Total 57,751

-54.1% Cars 25,610

-55.4% Trucks 32,141

-53.0% Total 52,705

-53.8% Cars 24,049

-55.5% Trucks 28,656

-52.3% Total 5,046

-56.8% Cars 1,561

-54.4% Trucks 3,485

-57.8%

“There will be challenging days ahead as this very serious public health crisis continues, but with consumer traffic beginning to increase online and at Honda and Acura dealerships, we are approaching the coming weeks with guarded optimism,” said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We value the actions of our Honda associates and dealers as we work to align our business with changing market conditions, and we are now turning our attention to creating momentum for a broader recovery.”

