MXGP Trio Post Positive Points at MXGP of Pietramurata

A positive day at the MXGP of Pietramurata, round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, saw all three Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders finish inside the top-seven. Jeremy Seewer ended the second stop of three that will take place within one week, with a sensational race to second position. The Swiss star narrowly missed the podium by 1-point and was classified fourth, while teammate Glenn Coldenhoff rounded out the top-five. Ben Watson also celebrated a return to form, finishing an impressive seventh overall.

Another tightly contested qualifying session at the Ciclamino circuit in Pietramurata, Italy, saw Jeremy Seewer qualify inside the top-five for a fifth consecutive time. He was fifth with a 1’39.399 lap time. Ben Watson narrowly missed the top-10 qualifying 11th with a 1’40.678, while Coldenhoff was 16th with a 1’41.049.

The first few laps of MXGP race one saw a three-way contest for the final place inside the top-three between Seewer, Jorge Prado and Antonio Cairoli. After a brief tussle, the fan favourite Cairoli managed to secure third position, leaving the ‘91’ to play cat and mouse with Prado for fourth. After an intense race-long battle of wits, Seewer finally passed the Spaniard with two-laps remaining.

Watson ran the pace and was consistently quick around the picturesque venue. Another hot start had the number ‘919’ well-placed, and as he continues to find his feet inside the premier class, the tall Brit was able to finish a super-strong sixth. Meanwhile, Coldenhoff had his work cut out as he battled his way around the slick and one-lined circuit from well outside of the top-10 to finish seventh.

Maximising the power and torque of the YZ450FM in the second and final race of the day, Seewer and Coldenhoff both started inside the top four. With starts being his trademark, Seewer chased Cairoli around the ‘S’-bend of first turns, as Coldenhoff quickly moved up into third.

Determined to keep the Italian in his sights, Seewer was sensational as he ran the pace for the full 30-minutes and two lap race duration to finish 3-seconds shy of the race winner. Meanwhile, Coldenhoff did his best to defend a frantic push from the three title threats Tim Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre.

As the sun dipped behind the Dolomite mountains, casting a shadow over the circuit, the racing line became slicker and much harder to read. Coldenhoff maintained third position for 16 of the 20 laps raced but made a few big mistakes in the final throws, consequently costing him three positions. The Dutch sensation was edged to sixth with three laps remaining.

Watson enjoyed another smooth and consistent ride in the final race, where he battled to ninth.

Following the results from the MXGP of Pietramurata, Seewer and Coldenhoff have retained their respective positions in the MXGP Championship Standings, sixth and eighth, as Watson gains one place and moves up into 11th.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will be the third Grand Prix to take place in the space of seven days. It will take place here in Pietramurata on Sunday 31st October.

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Trentino, 40-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 451-points

“I feel really good. This was an amazing moto to finish second in the last race, but Tony (Cairoli) was just on a mission. I tried to follow him, but he had slightly more, not a lot. He didn’t get away too much. I feel happy about today. It was consistent and good. To have a 4-2 score and no podium is quite odd, but it shows how competitive the class is, and whether I am on the box or not, I was close and I took good points for the championship and that is all that matters. I’m happy with everything, so now I will take some rest and try to be back for another chance at being on the box at ‘Arco 3’.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP of Trentino, 29-points

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 369-points

“Today didn’t start too well. I felt good on the track, but my lap time was 16th, which didn’t matter too much here. The gate pick was still okay. I didn’t get the best start in the first race. I was pretty far behind, which is really difficult on a track like this. I also didn’t feel very comfortable. The second moto was definitely better, I started in the top-five and moved immediately into third position, but halfway, I started to ride tight and made some huge mistakes, which allowed the guys to pass me. Overall, it was a consistent day and solid, but we want more.”

Ben Watson

7th MXGP of Trentino, 27-points

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 244-points

“Overall, I am happy about today. I am finally starting to feel normal. I know my ankle is still not 100%, but I was able to ride how I wanted to ride today without that playing on my mind. It was good. I even felt good in qualifying today. I would say that today, my first race was one of the best I have had all season. The second one was also not so bad with another solid top-10, so we just look forward to being back again on Sunday.”