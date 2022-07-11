2023 BMW: Make Life a Ride

New 2023 BMW motorcycles hot off the press! BMW wants to Make Life a Ride and Total Motorcycle couldn’t agree more! Over 2 dozen new 2023 BMW’s, everything from Adventure bikes, Tourers, Roadsters, Cruisers, Heritage and Scooters models. Something for everyone! Must see is the new Trophy line with their beautiful blue paint jobs and special accessories (R1250GS Trophy, R1250GS Adventure Trophy and F850GS Trophy). I personally love the 2023 BMW R nineT Scrambler‘s new rims and British green/gold/white inspired look. Which one of the 28 new BMW’s do you like best?

Welcome to our newest BMW motorbike additions to Total Motorcycle 2023 Motorcycle model guides! Each day of the week we are adding more and more 2023 content, photos and features so keep coming back on the regular and thank you for being part of the TMW motorcycling family.

BMW Motorrad presents the R 1250 GS Trophy Competition.

Supreme boxer power for the International GS Trophy 2022 across Albania.

Munich. Rugged cliffs, deep valleys, raging rivers and the breathtaking Mediterranean coastline are the challenging terrain of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy from 4 to 10 September 2022 in Albania. The country is still considered a real insider’s tip for off-road adventures, and this year 126 models of the R 1250 GS Trophy Competition, specially built for this event, thus it will be available to the participating enduro riders from all over the world.

Superior thrust and power as well as customised equipment for challenging adventures in the most difficult terrain.

While the BMW F 850 GS was used as the competition bike at the last International GS Trophy in 2020, BMW Motorrad is returning to the competition with the R 1250 GS Trophy Competition featuring the flat-twin boxer engine. This offers the original, superior power delivery, beefy torque and maximum traction for the sometimes very demanding off-road passages, which often require riding in low gear. In addition to boasting an exclusive two-tone paint finish in Light white/Gravity blue metallic matt in combination with specially designed GS Trophy stickers, the R 1250 GS Trophy Competition heads into the seven-day adventure featuring a whole series of changes made especially for this competition. For the model year 2023 the R 1250 GS will also be offered in this two-tone paint finish.

For example, this year’s BMW International GS Trophy Competition Bike features, among other things, a robust enduro engine guard made of aluminium, a headlight protection guard, cylinder head covers that are particularly well protected against damage and a TFT display that is secured against damage in a fall and from falling rocks. The particularly robust enduro footrests from the R 1250 GS Adventure and adjustable gearshift and footbrake levers are just as much in keeping with the tough off-road use ahead of the bikes. Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres are mounted on the cross-spoke wheels, replacing the standard Karoo 3 tyres to ensure the best possible grip on difficult terrain. Sports windshield, rally seat and Akrapovic rear silencer round off the equipment of the competition vehicle.

Small Tank Bag Adventure Collection as a practical companion during long exhausting riding days.

With its 5 litre capacity, the small tank bag from the new Adventure Bag Collection offers the International GS Trophy participants another practical storage option for all kinds of utensils and some food and drink for the road. Thanks to its fasteners, it can be used as a rear bag on the R 1250 GS Trophy Competition. A waterproof inner bag, water-repellent and lockable two-way zips on the main compartment, a zipped lid pocket and a cable opening for a charging cable to the inside are further useful details of the Small Adventure Collection Tank Bag.

Introducing the new 2023 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2023 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

– 2023 BMW M1000RR

– 2023 BMW S1000RR

– 2023 BMW R1250RS

Adventure

– 2023 BMW R1250GS* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R1250GS Trophy* (Preview) – New model

– 2023 BMW R1250GS Adventure* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R1250GS Adventure Trophy* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW S1000XR* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW F900XR* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW F850GS Trophy* (Preview) – New model

– 2023 BMW F850GS Adventure* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW F850GS* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW F750GS* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW G310GS* (Preview)

Tour

– 2023 BMW K1600GTL* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW K1600GT* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America

– 2023 BMW K1600B

– 2023 BMW R1250RT* (Preview)

Roadster

– 2023 BMW R1250R

– 2023 BMW S1000R* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW F900R* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW G310R* (Preview)

Heritage

– 2023 BMW R18* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R18B* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R18 Classic* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R nineT* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R nineT Pure* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R nineT Scrambler* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW R nineT Urban G/S* (Preview)

Scooter / Urban Mobility / Maxi Scooter

– 2023 BMW CE04* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW C400X* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW C400GT* (Preview)

– 2023 BMW C650 Sport

– 2023 BMW C650GT