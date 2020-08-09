ANOTHER MOTO3 THRILLER ENDS IN .001 SECEND PHOTO-FINISH

ROUND FOUR OF 2020 MOTO3 SAW ROMANO FENATI SCORE 9TH PLACE FOR HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AROUND THE WIDE, LONG AND SWEEPING BRNO CIRCUIT

The Sterilgarda Max Racing Team was back to full strength with Alonso Lopez fit again after the illness that sidelined the youngster in the last outing in Jerez, Spain. Romano Fenati continued to show his re-adaptation to the demands of Moto3 by setting his second-best qualification of the season on Saturday to sit 9th on the grid.

The Italian made a start on the fringes of the top ten and forced his way into the leading group of ten riders by mid-race distance on Sunday. The experienced campaigner kept consistent and brought the FR 250 GP across the line in 9th; just one and a half seconds behind the winner and out of 8th by 0.001 of a second due to a photo-finish. The result represents his highest classification so far in 2020. Lopez crashed out after 9 laps and went for a precautionary medical check.

The Red Bull Ring in Austria will entertain the next two outings of the Moto3 series for the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the BMW M Grand Prix von Styria on consecutive weekends from August 9th.

Romano Fenati: “A very good race for us and we improve a lot with the braking. In Jerez it was a bit better but now we made a good step. For the next race we have to still make progress and also look at our acceleration. The bike was really good here, but we can make gains with our set-up because it was difficult to overtake on the straight today. I’m happy anyway that we are moving forward. More at the next race!”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “A slight improvement with performance this weekend, especially with Romano who was more confident in practice than he was in Jerez. We have high expectations and the team are working hard to put the riders in the best situation possible. On the other hand, I am very sorry for Alonso and his crash. I hope he will be OK for Austria. He is young and he is trying.”

Results – 2020 Moto3 FIM World Championship, Round 4

1. Dennis Foggia (Honda) 39:06.370, 2. Albert Arenas (KTM) +0.205, 3. Ai Ogura (Honda) +0.251, 9. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +1.648, DNF. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna)

Championship standings – After round 4

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 70pts;2. Ai Ogura (Honda) 52; 3. John McPhee (Honda) 51; 15. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 14; 23. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 5