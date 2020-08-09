Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier continues to dominate MotoAmerica Superbike

Cameron Beaubier continues to dominate the MotoAmerica Superbike field, scoring his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s race one at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania. Jake Gagne finished third to give the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team another double podium.

Beaubier led every session and kept his Superpole streak going to start from pole position. The reigning champ rocketed into the lead to take the holeshot and never looked back. He set a blistering pace and built a comfortable gap on the competition. At the checkered flag, he was nearly three seconds in the lead to score his 44th career Superbike victory and expand his lead in the championship to 28 points over his teammate.

As for Gagne, he didn’t get the start from the front row that he wanted and was back in fourth going into Turn 1. He got shuffled back a spot, but quickly retook fourth and was in a three-way battle for the podium. On lap nine, that battle came down to two with one of the riders crashing out of the race. The Californian kept pushing and tried to make his move on the final lap but third was the best result on the day.

The squad heads into tomorrow’s race two looking for another top result at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Today was a bit more challenging than normal. The track changed quite a bit since last year so we are still in the process of optimizing the machines for the riders. Cameron nonetheless put in a great ride to lead from start to finish. Jake also rode very well to capture third. Using the data we gathered in today’s race, we are confident that we will evolve the machines to better suit the track. We are looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“Going into the race I was preparing for a battle with how fast Matty (Scholtz) and Jake have been going this weekend, but I was able to get away early and kept my head down. My R1 is working great. I’m just going to try to keep this going!”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We’ve made a lot of progress throughout the weekend and learned more about getting the bike set up for me. I didn’t get the best start today and the first few laps weren’t the best either but we settled into a good rhythm. I think we can improve a few things for tomorrow and pick up the pace a bit for race two!”