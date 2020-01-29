Aruba confirmed as Official Partner of the Ducati Team for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship

Bergamo, 29th January 2020 – Aruba S.p.A. (www.aruba.it), a leader in data center services, cloud, web hosting, e-mail, PEC and domain registrations, is confirmed – for the second consecutive – as Official Partner of the Ducati Team in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.



Innovation, speed, safety and reliability are all values that Aruba shares with Ducati Corse, and have been the common ground for a partnership that has been growing year by year. Aruba is proud to be able to put its brand alongside that of the Ducati Corse team, that each year sees hundreds of technicians and professionals involved with passion in sports activities around the world.



Aruba and Ducati Corse is a duo that keeps consolidating with the MotoGP World Championship and in the Superbike World Championship with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. that on the 12th February 2020 will renew a synergy that it is now in its sixth consecutive year.



The 2020 MotoGP season for the Ducati Team has officially begun with their team presentation at Palazzo Re Enzo last week in Bologna, on the 23rd January. Now we are all waiting to see Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci hitting the track again for what promises to be a new exciting MotoGP season full of adrenaline.



“The bond between Ducati and Aruba continues and strengthens in 2020” declared Luigi Dall’Igna Ducati Corse General Manager. “Our collaboration with Aruba, an Italian company leader in its field goes from the joint programs linked to our IT infrastructure in Borgo Panigale, to the racing tracks. In this great moment of transformation and attention to innovation, it’s even more important to have a close collaboration with a strategic partner such as Aruba”.



“We are delighted to strengthens our partnership with Ducati in MotoGP. This will develop synergies and our collaboration on all sides from the Superbike the MotoGPcircuits tothe technological circuits and in our IT projects. The presence of the Aruba.it logo on Dovizioso’s and Petrucci’s leather suits, as well as on the windshields of their bikes underlines a bond that has lasted six years with mutual satisfaction, and that has enabled the two Italian companies to achieve prestigious results” said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal.



Aruba S.p.A.

Aruba S.p.A. was founded in 1994, and it is the first Italian company for data center services, cloud, web hosting, e-mail, PEC, domain registrations. It has extensive experience in building and managing data centers with an active network on the European level. Apart from the owned data centers – 3 already active in Italy and a new one due for 2021, plus another in the Czech Republic – there are partners in France, Germany, UK and Poland. The Aruba Data Centers can host more than 200.000 servers. The company manages more than 2,6 million of domains, more than 8,6 million of e-mail accounts and more than 6 million of PEC accounts, apart from 13.000 servers and a total of 5 million customers. It is active in European markets such as France, Great Britain and Germany, it leads in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and it has a strong presence in Poland and Hungary. Apart from the web hosting services, it provides also dedicated server services, housing and colocation, managed services, digital signatures, legally compliant archiving solutions and production of smart-cards. Since 2011 it has amplified its Cloud services offer, and in 2014 it became official register of the prestigious extension “.cloud”. In 2015 the Aruba.it Racing, Official Ducati Team in the World Superbike World Championship was born.