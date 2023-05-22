Strong Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio

May 22, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Strong Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio

Craig DeLong - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (2)

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong raced to a strong fifth-place finish at Round 7 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio, continuing his title challenge to retain second place in the 2023 standings. The John Penton GNCC was won by Husqvarna-mounted defending XC1 Pro Class Champion, Jordan Ashburn.

Engaged in a battle all race long, DeLong began the opening lap in sixth position, before climbing as high as third by lap five on his FX 350. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider would eventually claim a hard-fought fifth, maintaining second in the standings, just 10 points from the top of the order.

“It was a mediocre day here in Ohio, nothing overly special,” commented DeLong. “I sat in the mid-field for most of the day, then made a good charge to third on the last lap. It felt good that I was charging, but I just ended up stuck on the hill at the end and lost touch with those other guys. I’m disappointed with the end result as I was feeling strong at that stage of the race, but we’ll regroup and be ready for the next round. ”

A convincing day for Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported Jordan Ashburn saw the defending champion take top honors in the XC1 Pro Class, as DeLong’s teammate on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing Team, Trevor Bollinger, continues his recovery from a broken scapula.

Next Round (8): Mount Morris, PA – June 3-5, 2023

The John Penton GNCC Results

XC1 Open Pro Class
1. Jordan Ashburn, (HQV)
2. Steward Baylor Jr, (KTM)
3. Johnny Girroir, (KTM)

5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Overall Championship Standings
1. Steward Baylor Jr, 148 points
2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 138 points
3. Ben Kelley, 129 points
4. Jordan Ashburn, 110 points

12. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4 points
About Michael Le Pard 9032 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles