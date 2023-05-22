Strong Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong raced to a strong fifth-place finish at Round 7 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio, continuing his title challenge to retain second place in the 2023 standings. The John Penton GNCC was won by Husqvarna-mounted defending XC1 Pro Class Champion, Jordan Ashburn.
Engaged in a battle all race long, DeLong began the opening lap in sixth position, before climbing as high as third by lap five on his FX 350. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider would eventually claim a hard-fought fifth, maintaining second in the standings, just 10 points from the top of the order.
“It was a mediocre day here in Ohio, nothing overly special,” commented DeLong. “I sat in the mid-field for most of the day, then made a good charge to third on the last lap. It felt good that I was charging, but I just ended up stuck on the hill at the end and lost touch with those other guys. I’m disappointed with the end result as I was feeling strong at that stage of the race, but we’ll regroup and be ready for the next round. ”
A convincing day for Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported Jordan Ashburn saw the defending champion take top honors in the XC1 Pro Class, as DeLong’s teammate on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing Team, Trevor Bollinger, continues his recovery from a broken scapula.
Next Round (8): Mount Morris, PA – June 3-5, 2023
The John Penton GNCC Results
XC1 Open Pro Class
1. Jordan Ashburn, (HQV)
2. Steward Baylor Jr, (KTM)
3. Johnny Girroir, (KTM)
…
5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Overall Championship Standings
1. Steward Baylor Jr, 148 points
2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 138 points
3. Ben Kelley, 129 points
4. Jordan Ashburn, 110 points
…
12. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4 points