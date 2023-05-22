Strong Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong raced to a strong fifth-place finish at Round 7 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Ohio, continuing his title challenge to retain second place in the 2023 standings. The John Penton GNCC was won by Husqvarna-mounted defending XC1 Pro Class Champion, Jordan Ashburn.

Engaged in a battle all race long, DeLong began the opening lap in sixth position, before climbing as high as third by lap five on his FX 350. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider would eventually claim a hard-fought fifth, maintaining second in the standings, just 10 points from the top of the order.