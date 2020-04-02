BMW Group Canada Reports Disastrous Q1 2020 Auto Sales but Motorrad Sales a Bright Spot

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 6,006 vehicles for Q1 2020, representing a decrease of -30.6% as compared to the same period last year.

“On behalf of all of our associates and retail partners, our best wishes and thoughts go out to everyone,” stated Reiner Braun, President and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “Our top priority is managing the safety of our customers, retailers and associates. I would like to personally thank all of our retailers in their continued efforts to support our customers with their mobility requirements. For those customers who have experienced interruptions in their service relationship with BMW, please understand we are fully complying with provincial policies to ensure we manage the crisis. In addition, some retailers have voluntarily closed operations on a temporary basis to manage the situation. We will continue to develop programs, such as extending vehicle warranties and maintenance plans, to support our customers. As you can appreciate, the overall environment has negatively impacted automotive sales and the first quarter results for BMW Group in Canada,” concluded Mr. Braun.

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 5,284 sales in Q1 2020, representing a decrease of -29.7% versus first quarter 2019.

MINI.

The MINI brand delivered 722 vehicles in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a decrease of -36.6% as compared to Q1 2019.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, First Quarter 2020

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY % BMW Brand 5,284 7,516 -29.7% BMW Passenger Cars 1,647 2,167 -24.0% BMW Light Trucks 3,637 5,349 -32.0% MINI Brand 722 1,139 -36.6% TOTAL Group 6,006 8,655 -30.6%

Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported sales of 262 units in Q1, representing a decrease of -18.1% over the same period last year.

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, First Quarter 2020

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 262 320 -18.1%

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 22 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.