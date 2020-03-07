BMW Motorrad Head of Region Americas Trudy Hardy Discusses “Make Life A Ride” On CNN

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – March 6, 2020…From BMW and Courageous, the brand studio at CNN, comes the video series, “The Joy of What’s Next”. In a 2:00 “Make Life a Ride” episode, award-winning journalist Mariana Van Zeller interviews BMW Motorrad’s Head of Region Americas Trudy Hardy on the joys of riding. Throughout the segment, they discuss the people and inspirations that drive the motorcycle community and how the rider is in the DNA of BMW’s motorcycle innovation.

The 2:00 “Make Life a Ride” segment will air on CNN Newsroom (Friday 3/6, 10AM and Sunday 3/8, 3PM), CNN New Day (Saturday 3/7, 6AM) and Race For The White House (Saturday 3/7, 9PM).

