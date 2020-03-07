LEFRANCOIS TO RACE DAYTONA SX WITH JGRMX SUZUKI

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 7.

Charles Lefrancois will join the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team this weekend in Daytona in America for round 10 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Series as a fill-in rider for both injured Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy.

Lefrancois recently grabbed the 2020 UK Pro 450 Arenacross Championship title and will switch gears to Supercross on his Suzuki RM-Z450 in select rounds.

“It is a big dream of mine to ride for the JGR Suzuki Team,” said Lefrancois. “I’ve raced Suzuki motorcycles since 2012 and for me, it’s a great accomplishment to ride for this team. I will give it my best and not disappoint the team.”

“I’m excited to give support to a rider already on Suzuki,” said Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht. “Geoff Walker, who owns the SR75 team, has been great to us over the years and has a rider that just won a championship. I met Charles last year and liked his work ethic. He has already been very appreciative in the last few days since arriving in the U.S. I feel like it’s a reward for winning the championship. Charles will race the next five rounds starting this weekend in Daytona.”

In addition to his UK Pro Arenacross Title, Lefrancois has also shown impressive accomplishments in the 2018 and 2019 German Supercross series, grabbing second place in both.

