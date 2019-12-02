BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020 Ready for action

Munich. With just a matter of weeks to the start of the seventh BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, Oceania 2020, the attention at GS Trophy HQ has moved on to sorting and shipping the personal equipment that will be used by the Int. GS Trophy participants in New Zealand.

Extreme adventure calls for high-performance equipment and for 2020 an exciting new range of equipment is being supplied to the competitors to ensure their comfort and safety. As ever, BMW Motorrad is well placed to provide high quality rider equipment through its own accessory product lines while off-bike necessities are being supplied by new partner company Equip Deutschland GmbH and its brands Rab and Lowe Alpine.

Here’s what the competitors will be supplied with:

Rider Gear.

BMW Motorrad Rallye Competition Suit.

Used in every International GS Trophy, the Rallye suit is packed with highly functional features that make it the perfect attire for the adventure rider.

This well-ventilated suit is made of abrasion-resistant ProTechWool material and has seven pockets for storing personal items. EU-certified body armour in the back, shoulder and elbows of the jacket, and in the knees and hips of the pants, allow maximum protection in the event of a fall. The watertight insert can be worn either under or over the jacket for optimum protection from rain, wind and dirt. For the GS Trophy 2020 the competitors will be wearing the limited edition Competition version of the Rallye suit which, in the black/grey/yellow colours of the R 100 GS, celebrates 40 years of the GS motorcycle.

BMW Motorrad Back Protector Vest.

An alternative to the in-garment back protector, this vest offers additional protection through its comprehensive coverage of the spine, shoulder, chest and kidney regions. While body heat helps mould the protection for optimal fit, the vest is also highly breathable for comfort.

BMW Motorrad Enduro GS goggles.

The Enduro GS goggles are a perfect match for the GS Carbon helmet and offer excellent ventilation for off-road use. The width-adjustable strap and comfortable padding plus options on lens tints, including an orange tinted double-glazed lens (ideal for rain), mean they offer maximum function and versatility.

BMW Motorrad Trinkpak Hydra.

This flexible drinking system with drinking tube – which is a custom fit for the Rallye suit – enables the rider to stay hydrated while riding. Made of transparent and mould resistant Polyurethane, with a generous volume of two litres (70 fl oz) it’ll keep the rider hydrated, and therefore alert, over the long days in

New Zealand.

BMW Motorrad Summer Functional Socks.

It can get pretty hot in New Zealand summertime and with eight long days riding the GS Trophy riders will want the best socks to ensure good foot health – and this is an issue in extreme adventure events. The summer functional socks bring a high level of breathability while anatomical padding around the ankle, heel and gear shift area help prevent blisters. And a bonus feature – they’re odour-resistant!

STX Road Neck Brace by Leatt.

Intended specifically for adventure, street and commuter riders, the

STX Road Neck Brace is designed to fit over riding gear. Making use of Alternative Load Path Technology (ALPT®), it helps to transmit energy from the helmet to the body, bypassing the neck – which is key for reducing forces applied to the neck during a crash. The twin scapula wings on the back can be adjusted to fit most body shapes, and the additional height adjusters on the shoulders accommodate different riders’ proportions. For safety when riding, it has integrated padding that makes movement for over-the-shoulder views easier and more comfortable.

Camping equipment, leisure clothing and kit.



That’s our GS Trophy rider equipped for on-bike, but what about for those in-between times, mostly spent in the bivouac? And for that matter, how are the Int. GS Trophy riders going to transport all this kit?

Lowe Alpine AT Kit Bag 120.

Each competitor has only the one bag for all his/her kit and so the 120-litre capacity of the Lowe Alpine AT Kit Bag120 combined with its incredible light weight (1.02kg) make this the ideal expedition duffel for the GS Trophy. Made from TravelShield Grid and N630, and then TPU coated for durabilty and waterproofing, this bag is highly protective. The bag can be opened very wide by the large tamperproof locking zipper to reveal its true size, while the inner pockets and the compression straps allow secure and safe packing of equipment. Thanks to the shoulder straps, it can also be easily carried from location to location. The perfect companion on every tour!

Lowe Alpine Pioneer 26.

The Pioneer 26 is a backpack based on an original design by the Lowe brothers from 1985. With a zipped ‘bucket-style’ top opening, an internal organiser for valuables and an externally accessible padded 15-inch laptop compartment, it is the ideal travel companion for ther GS Trophy riders, for adventures in everyday life – or simply for the commute to work! Adorned with the GS Trophy logo this will no doubt become the competitors’

bag for life!

Rab Kinetic Plus Jacket.

The Kinetic Plus Jacket is a super-lightweight, waterproof, stretch-softshell jacket with high breathability – and extreme freedom of movement thanks to Rab’s innovative Proflex ™ technology. The jacket is an outer layer designed for everyday use in difficult, changeable weather conditions to keep you dry and therefore warm.

Rab Journey Pull-On Hoody.

Casual and comfortable, the Journey Pull-On Hoody is a cotton-rich hoody – ideal for staying warm and cozy in the bivouacs.

Rab Ignition 3 Sleeping Bag.

The Rab Ignition 3 is a lightweight synthetic filled sleeping bag with a small packing size and a good warmth-to-weight ratio. The taper design with 3/4 length YKK zipper offers enough space, while the snug internal draft collar with a hood drawcord keeps the heat in, so a good and restful night is guaranteed.

Completing the package.

For completeness, additional rider equipment will include base-layer

BMW Motorrad Summer Functional shirt and pants and an Easy Tube Adventure neck tube and Rallye summer enduro gloves. Added to the camping/leisure set will be a Rab Rejka two person tent, a Thermalite Trail Lite sleeping mat, a Lowe Alpine wash bag, a Rab beanie and Rab One Touch flat brim hat, a Coleman headlamp and some BMW Motorrad GS Trophy 2020

T-shirts.