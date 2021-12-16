BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment Collection 2022

For the 2022 motorbike season, the rider equipment from BMW Motorrad provides the highest-quality workmanship with the latest styling trends.

With the Plugged to Life range BMW Motorrad presents practical and stylish products that are best suited for not only daily riding but also for everyday use even when you get off your bike. A special highlight here is the Barcelona GTX suit, the perfect suit for daily commuting.

Also new: In the Never Stop Challenging range, all new products now have a consistent, design language with a high recognition factor, from the M Pro Race Comp leather one-piece suit to the Sidepod AIR jacket.

The Soulfuel range has cool retro racer style outfits with the Schwabing jacket for men and women and the new Moabit and Kreuzberg jeans being the highlights.

The Ride and Share range consists of new equipment, in a new “Make Life a Ride” style. The classic Atlantis suit has also evolved into the new Furka suit here.

For those who cannot wait for the next adventure on two-wheels, the new additions to our Spirit of GS range bring some real must-haves in the field of functional clothing. These include the GS Rally GTX suit (for the first time also for women) and the GS Rally AIR suit.

Table of contents

Suits…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………Page 3

Jackets…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….….……….Page 10

Pants……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………………..Page 14

Boots / Sneakers………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………Page 16

Gloves……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………Page 19

Functional Wear……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….Page 22

Casual Wear……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………………….Page 25

Accessories………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..………Page 40

Suits

#PluggedToLife

Barcelona GTX suit | Unisex

The Barcelona GTX suit is a lightweight motorbike suit that can be put on quickly and simply over any type of everyday clothing and provides reliable protection against all weather conditions. It is watertight and breathable and due to three layers of GORE-TEX® PRO it can withstand a water column of up to 27,000 mm. The GTX suit is made of a high-strength 100% polyamide blend, making it an ideal companion for daily riding, for example to the office.

On the bike, it protects the wearer with its abrasion-

resistant material and the removable NP Flex protectors on shoulders, elbows and knees. Retrofitting with back protector and hip protector is possible on request. The comfortable elastic waistband of the trousers stretch inserts and the width adjustment by Velcro fasteners at the sleeve hems ensure a pleasant fit. Trousers and jacket can be easily joined to form a suit using the 40 cm connecting zip in accordance with the BMW Motorrad standard.

Long zips on the outer leg make it quick and easy to put on and take off. Practical storage options are provided in the Barcelona GTX suit in the form of a watertight outer pocket, two flap pockets attached and one pocket each on the chest and sleeve. For better visibility, the suit has a reflective print on the sleeves and collar.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Barcelona GTX suit is available in anthracite.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–4XL.

#NeverStopChallenging

M Pro Race Comp suit | Men

With the M Pro Race Comp suit, you demonstrate high sporting standards as a biker. The tight-fitting one-piece suit made of 100 % cowhide Nappa leather (1,3 mm) offers a good balance between comfort and abrasion resistance. With protectors in the shoulder, back, elbow, hip and knee areas, the M Pro Race Comp has a complete safety package. A spoiler optimizes aerodynamics and stretch inserts ensure freedom of movement. In addition, the suit is prepared for the use of an upper body airbag.

Shoulder, elbow and knee sliders are in BMW Motorrad design. The new, sporty print of the suit matches the Sidepod AIR and Downforce jackets. A word mark on the back and sleeves as well as the BMW picture mark on the upper arms and spoilers and the M branding on the leg ensure more visual highlights.

Certified according to protection class AAA.

The M Pro Race Comp suit is available in white.

Available in men’s sizes: 46-60

#Soulfuel

Charlottenburg suit | Women and men

The new, two-piece Charlottenburg suit made of 100 % cowhide is ideal for bikers with high authentic style expectations. The white twin stripes on the sleeves provide a significant visual contrast to the black base color as well as the copper-colored details, such as zips and lining. A BMW logo stamped on the upper arm, quilted shoulders and the asymmetric front fastener with wide overlap give an additional emphasis.

Elastic inserts on the sleeves and knees as well as the collar closing mechanism with press stud ensure high comfort and practicality. NP Flex protectors on shoulders, elbows, hip and knees provide the necessary protection. The knee protectors are also individually adjustable in height. Retrofitting with an NP L back protector is possible on request. The jacket of the Charlottenburg suit has three outer pockets and three inner pockets. The trousers have thee more pockets for all things important. The jacket and trousers can be joined as desired using the 40 cm connecting zip at the waist.

Certified according to protection class AA.

The Charlottenburg suit is available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: 34–48

Available in men’s sizes: 46-66

#RideAndShare

Furka suit | Women and men

As the successor to the legendary Atlantis suit, the Furka suit will be available in 2022 in the touring segment with a new, revised design. Made of 1.2 to 1.4 mm thick, hand-picked cowhide nubuck leather from the Alpine region the suit is resistant to changes in weather, is highly hydrophobic, breathable and elastic. Watertight seams and water-repellent zips further protect the person wearing the suit from moisture. An air vent zip with mesh system on the jacket provides good ventilation in warm temperatures. The jacket and trousers can be joined at the waist by a 40 cm zip and a circumferential zip.

In addition, the suit has NP 3 protectors on the joints as well as the NP 3 Flex back protector and offers practical storage space: Two outer pockets with zips on the jacket and trousers and two additional inner pockets for keeping keys and other things safe. A discreet branding with a small BMW logo on the rivets of the jacket and trousers provides additional visual highlights.

Certified according to protection class AA.

The Furka suit is available in anthracite.

Available in women’s sizes: 34–48

Available in men’s sizes: 24–32, 46–66, 98–118

#SpiritofGS

GS Rallye GTX suit | Women and men

The classic BMW Motorrad Rallye suit is now also available for women for the first time. The GS Rallye GTX suit in new, modern look is a real globetrotter made of abrasion-resistant polyamide-cotton material. Due to the newly developed special fabric, it is also extremely well ventilated. The watertight outer shell of jacket and trousers is made with a GORE-TEX® membrane and provides optimum protection from wind, weather and dirt. The suit is suitable for hot to medium temperatures. It has a picture mark on both sleeves and a word mark on the back as a reflective print. The NP 3 joint protectors and the NP Pro long back protector provide protection.

The jacket with collar closing mechanism and two press studs has four front pockets, one rear large pocket, one small pocket on the sleeve and two inside pockets with zip. An additional pocket for the Hydra drink pack is on the back and accessible from the outside. The perforated mesh lining in the jacket is breathable and elastic. The 3D spacer fabric on the back is for ventilating the back protector. The sleeves and back have a practical ventilation zip. The sleeve width can be easily adjusted with the BMW quick adjustment option.

The trousers have two zipped pockets on both thighs, stretch inserts and a hook adjustment system. The trouser leg width is easy to adjust and enables a wide opening. An integrated zip can be used to adjust the width at the GS Pro boot. There is a stretch zone above the buttocks for a pleasant fit. The leather trim on the inside of the knees makes the trousers even more hard-wearing and optimizes the connection between pilot and machine. The jacket and trousers can be joined at the waist by a 40 cm zip and a circumferential zip.

Certified according to protection class AA.

The GS Rallye GTX suit is available in night blue and khaki. Available in women’s sizes: 34-48

Available in men’s sizes: 24–32, 46–66, 98–118

GS Rallye AIR suit | Women and men

With the GS Rallye AIR suit, a summer-only suit for the GS segment is offered for the first time in addition to the GS Rally GTX. The mesh material used in camouflage look gives the suit a modern look. The suit is available in versions for women and men. Due to the newly developed special fabric made of abrasion-resistant polyamide-cotton fabric, the suit is extremely well ventilated and perfect for midsummer or hot climates. It has a picture mark on both sleeves and a word mark on the back as a reflective print. The NP 3 joint protectors and the NP Pro long back protector provide protection.

The jacket with collar closing mechanism and two press studs has four front pockets, one rear large pocket, one small pocket on the sleeve and two inside pockets with zip. An additional pocket for the Hydra drink pack is on the back and accessible from the outside. The 3D spacer fabric on the back is for ventilating the back protector.

The sleeve width can be easily adjusted with the BMW quick adjustment option.

The trousers have stretch inserts and a hook adjustment system. The trouser leg width is easy to adjust and enables a wide opening. An integrated zip can be used to adjust the width at the GS Pro boot. There is a stretch zone above the buttocks for a pleasant fit. The leather trim on the inside of the knees makes the trousers even more hard-wearing and optimizes the connection between pilot and machine. The jacket and trousers can be joined at the waist by a 40 cm zip and a circumferential zip.

Certified according to protection class AA.

The GS Rallye AIR suit is available in night blue.

Available in women’s sizes: 34-48

Available in men’s sizes: 24–32, 46–66, 98–118

GS Karakum GTX suit | Men

The new GS Karakum GTX suit is the sportiest GS Adventure suit ever designed by BMW Motorrad. The softshell Enduro concept suit with three-piece jacket and two-piece trousers meets the highest demands. This is noticeable and visible from the first time you put it on. The first layer of the jacket is soft and warming. The second layer is the main suit and is made of particularly abrasion-resistant, yet elastic polyamide. It is designed in an uncompromising manner for sporty, active riding at warm to high temperatures and for long distances, including off-road. The third layer made of GORE-TEX® 3-layer laminate extends the range of use of the main suit to poor and cold weather conditions.

The suit has removable NP 3 protectors on shoulders and elbows and a long NP Pro back protector. The 3D spacer fabric on the back protector ensures optimum air circulation. It has two flap pockets attached as well as a circumferential zip and a 40 cm connecting zip for joining the jacket and trousers. Due to its tight body fit and high elasticity, the GS Karakum GTX suit does not require Velcro adjusters. The width is adjusted by Velcro straps on the sleeve hems of the overjacket.

Certified according to protection class AA.

The GS Karakum GTX suit is available in blue.

Available in men’s sizes: 46-60

Jackets

#NeverStopChallenging

Downforce jacket | Men

The Downforce jacket made of 100% cowhide Nappa leather (1.3 mm) with eye-catching print in M colors is ideal for the daily ride to work and to town, but also for touring from spring to autumn. It has NP Pro back protectors, NP 3 protectors on shoulders and elbows and sporty hard shells on the shoulders.

For optimum air circulation, the jacket has a 3D spacer fabric on the back and the front zip that can be used as an air vent. Leather stretch inserts at the elbows increase mobility. Two outer pockets, one inner pocket and a document pocket provide sufficient space for all your important things. For combination with a pair of trousers, there is a 40 cm connecting zip according to BMW standard.

Certified according to protection class AAA.

The Downforce jacket is available in white. Available in men’s sizes: 46-60

Sidepod AIR jacket | Men

The Sidepod AIR jacket with eye-catching print in the M colors is a sporty summer jacket for warm temperatures. Its large-surface, integrated mesh material ensures optimum ventilation and the 3D spacer fabric at the back ensures pleasant air circulation. Stretch material is used under the armpits and on the inner arm for high comfort.

The jacket has NP Flex protectors on elbows and shoulders. Retrofitting with an NP LR back protector is also possible. Two outer pockets, one inner pocket and a document pocket provide sufficient space for all of your important things. For combination with a pair of trousers, there is a 40 cm connecting zip according to BMW standard.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Sidepod AIR jacket is available in white. Available in men’s sizes: 46-60

#Soulfuel

Schwabing jacket | Women and men

A classic item of the BMW Motorrad range, the Club Leather jacket now has a new design and a new name. The Schwabing jacket is made of high-quality cowhide and has NP Flex protectors at shoulders and elbows.

Retrofitting with an NP L back protector is possible on request. The jacket has two outer pockets and three inner pockets. A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a pair of trousers.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Schwabing jacket is available for women in black and red.

The Schwabing jacket is available for men in black and blue.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Dahlem jacket | Men

The Dahlem jacket is made of high-quality cowhide and is partially perforated for better ventilation. NP Flex protectors are integrated at shoulders and elbows. The jacket can be retrofitted with an NP L back protector on request. It has two outer pockets and three inner pockets. A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a pair of trousers.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Dahlem jacket is available in dark brown.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

SummerRide jacket | Men

The SummerRide jacket is the ideal choice for light summer tours. The overshirt is made of Cordura denim and has a front zip that is concealed by a press stud strip. The jacket has NP Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows. It can be retrofitted with an NP L back protector on request and has two outer pockets and three inner pockets. A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a pair of trousers.

Certified according to protection class A.

The SummerRide jacket is available in black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL | XS Slim–M Slim | XL Comf.–3XL Comf.

Sendling jacket | Men

The Sendling jacket is a quilted overshirt with a lightweight and fashionable look. The front zip disappears in a visually appealing manner behind the press stud strip. The jacket has NP Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows. It can be retrofitted with an NP L back protector on request and has two outer pockets and three inner pockets.

A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a pair of trousers.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Sendling jacket is available in green.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

#SpiritofGS

PureXcursion jacket | Men

The PureXcursion jacket for men stands for pure adventure. Because due to its cotton-polyamide blend fabric with a wax finish, it is robust and hard-wearing. The jacket in adventure look has two watertight pockets at the front, a large pocket at the back and ventilation at the chest and back for a pleasant body climate. NP L protectors ensure optimum protection at the shoulders and elbows. Retrofitting with an NP L back protector is possible. There is a 40 cm connecting zip at the waist.

Certified according to protection class A.

The PureXcursion jacket is available in dark green.

Available in men’s sizes: 46-60

Pants

#Soulfuel

PureRider trousers | Men

Whether on the motorbike or off it – the PureRider trousers fit perfectly. The lightweight trousers have NP Flex protectors on the knees and hips and have seven outer pockets and one inner pocket. A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a jacket.

Certified according to protection class A.

The PureRider trousers are available in dark brown.

Available in men’s sizes: W28/L32–W40/32 | W30/L34–W40/L34 | W32/L36 W40/L36

Moabit jeans | Women and men

The Moabit jeans are made of elastic Cordura denim in a slim, fashionable fit. The jeans have NP Flex protectors on the knees and hips and have five pockets. A 40 cm connecting zip at the waist can be used for combination with a jacket.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Moabit jeans are available in blue.

Available in women’s sizes: W26/L32–W36/L32 | W29/L34–W36/L34

Available in men’s sizes: W28/L32–W40/32 | W30/L34–W40/L34 | W32/L36–W40/L36

Kreuzberg jeans | Men

The Kreuzberg jeans are made of Selvedge Cordura denim in comfortable fit. The jeans have NP Flex protectors on the knees and hips. The knee protectors are also adjustable in height. The jeans also have five pockets and a 40 cm connecting zip at the waist for the combination with a jacket.

Certified according to protection class A.

The Kreuzberg jeans are available in blue.

Available in men’s sizes: W28/L32–W40/32 | W30/L34–W40/L34 | W32/L36–W40/L36

Boots / Sneakers

#NeverStopChallenging

Pro Race GTX boots | Unisex

Revised and in a new look: Due to their GORE-TEX® membrane the successors to the Pro Race boots are wind- and watertight. In addition, the Pro Race GTX boots have a large 3D heel guard as well as shin guards and replaceable toe cap sliders made of hard plastic. The boots are available in new colors and a modern look including BMW Motorrad logo.

The Pro Race GTX boots are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 38-48

KnitRace sneakers | Unisex

The innovative KnitRace sneakers impress with a breathable 3D knitting technology with level 1 motorbike shoe certification. Their side zip on the inside makes them easy to put on and take off. The sneakers have a gear lever protection, an integrated ankle guard and a 3D heel protector with M-color print. Their 2-component sole made of TPU is resistant to oil and fuel.

The KnitRace sneakers are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 35-48

M Pro Race Comp boots | Unisex

The M Pro Race Comp boots are a real high-performance model with large protective elements made of hard plastic. Adapted to the racetrack, they have replaceable magnesium sliders on the sides for the heels and toe caps. The zip, concealed on the outside, ensures best possible vehicle contact on the inside of the boot. The dual flex control system integrated into the boot shaft prevents the ankle from twisting.

An aluminum micro-ratchet closing mechanism also increases adaptability. Matching the BMW racing suit, the boots have the striking M color elements.

The M Pro Race Comp boots are available in black. Available in unisex sizes: 38-48

#Soulfuel

Pankow boots | Women and men

The Pankow boots made of 100 % cowhide are characterized by their high functionality and contrasting copper-colored details such as buckles and zips. A long zip over the calf and heel makes it easy to put the boot on and off, while the frame-sewn, oil and petrol resistant sole construction ensures high robustness. For protection, the boots are reinforced at the toes and heels and have NP Flex ankle protectors. The lining is a pleasant mix of leather and fabric.

The Pankow boots are available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: 36-40. Available in men’s sizes: 40-48

#RideAndShare

Sonora GTX boots | Unisex

The Sonora GTX boots are highly modern, wind- and watertight high-tech touring boots with GORE SURROUND® technology and high protection class. The sophisticated two-part 3D sole construction is completely ventilated by 3D spacers and lateral air inlet elements. A large Velcro fastener is for adjusting the width in addition to the zip on the inside.

The Sonora GTX boots are available in black. Available in unisex sizes: 36-48

Pillon AIR boots | Unisex

The well-ventilated Pillon AIR summer boots have completely new interior and exterior materials. All in all, the Pillon AIR boots are robust and safe touring boots that stand out, among other things, for their sturdy, oil- and fuel-resistant sole.

The Pillon AIR boots are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 36-48

#SpiritofGS

GS Kawir GTX sneakers | Unisex

Made for almost any adventure, the newly developed wind- and watertight GS Kawir GTX Adventure sneakers impress with their GORE-TEX® membrane in 3D knitting technology. Their premium Vibram outdoor sole has been combined with an oil and fuel-resistant 2C sole in contrasting colors and zonal densities.

The sneakers have a modern U-Turn quick closing system for micro-adjustment with a zip on the inside. Putting them on and taking them off quickly is thus no problem.

The GS Kawir GTX sneakers are available in khaki.

Available in unisex sizes: 35-48

Gloves

#PluggedToLife

Atlanta GTX gloves | Unisex

The Atlanta GTX gloves are modern, lightweight softshell gloves that now also have a GORE-TEX INFINIUM® membrane. Large, integrated 3D knuckle shells made of comfortable, impact-absorbing foam make them a mix of streetwear and protective gear. Velcro wrist straps ensure a secure fit on the hand, while goatskin inserts on the palm provide a perfect grip.

The Atlanta GTX gloves are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

#NeverStopChallenging

Pro Race gloves | Unisex

The Pro Race gloves have been upgraded. Their palm is made of 100% goatskin for best grip. As summer sport gloves, they provide everything that is needed for sporty riding. The backhand has elastic stretch zones. A large, lined 3D knuckle shell made of hard plastic is incorporated for protection. The Velcro wrist straps also ensure they fit without being pulled off easily. Width adjustment is also possible by wide Velcro straps. There is a wiper-blade lip on the left index finger as a practical detail.

The Pro Race gloves are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

M Pro Race Comp gloves | Unisex

The M Pro Race Comp high-performance gloves are designed for use on the racetrack with the best possible protective features and materials such as titanium, Kevlar, stingray leather and TPU. The backhand is fully lined with Kevlar and equipped with impact-absorbing SUPROTECT® foam, including the thumb. The lined camber elements on the palm are additionally covered with high-quality stingray leather. High-strength titanium elements reinforce the 3D knuckle shell made of hard plastic.

In addition, the little finger and ring finger are connected by a leather bridge for protection from injury. The asymmetric design with the M colors is perfectly adapted to the M Pro Race Comp one-piece leather racing suit.

The M Pro Race Comp gloves are available in black and white.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

#RideAndShare

Furka GTX gloves | Unisex

The watertight Furka GTX leather gloves perfectly match the new Furka leather suit. The gloves made of hydrophobic cowhide with GORE-TEX® membrane have been completely revised. They have a large, integrated 3D knuckle protector made of impact-absorbing foam. Impact-absorbing protective elements also protect the individual fingers from pressure and impact forces. There is a wiper-blade lip on the left index finger as a practical detail.

The Furka GTX gloves are available in anthracite.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

Silvretta GTX gloves | Unisex

The newly developed wind- and watertight Silvretta GTX winter gloves provide the best possible insulation from the cold and wet in poor weather conditions and are still breathable due to their GORE-TEX® membrane. The large, integrated 3D knuckle shell is made of impact-absorbing foam thus providing optimum protection in the event of pressure or impact. A Velcro strap on the wrist ensures non-slip, warm and non-removal fit. This secure fit is also supported by the very long cuffs. There is a wiper-blade lip on the left index finger as a practical detail.

The Silvretta GTX gloves are available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

#SpiritofGS

GS Rallye gloves | Unisex

The GS Rallye gloves make every off-road ride in summer temperatures a sheer pleasure. The lightweight material mix is elastic and breathable. The Enduro gloves are made of a textile-leather mix with kangaroo leather on the palm for the best possible grip on the handlebars and a goatskin-fabric mix on the backhand.

The backhand is made of air-permeable, highly abrasion-resistant fabric with zonal reinforcement and foam-backed protective zones. The large 3D knuckle shell made of hard plastic is foam-backed and thus provides high wearing comfort and impact protection. In addition, ventilation slots in the knuckle shell ensure pleasant air circulation during the ride. A Velcro closing strap on the wrist ensures a firm and snug fit.

The GS Rallye gloves are available in night blue and khaki, matching the colors of the GS Rallye GTX suit, and also in black.

Available in unisex sizes: 6-12

Functional Wear

#NeverStopChallenging

Functional skin RR | Men

The functional skin RR made of pleasant 100% PES mesh material has loops at the cuffs and leg hems to help put on and take off the motorbike suit without slipping. The skin has a BMW M sport print and a BMW propeller on the right arm. The BMW word mark is on the left.

The functional skin RR is available in black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

#SpiritofGS

Functional long-sleeved shirt/functional trousers | Women and men

The functional long-sleeved shirt is made of 60% merino wool and 40% recycled PES, is comfortable to wear and regulates the body temperature. A red band is used as a design element.

The functional long-sleeved shirt is available in dark red for women and night blue for men.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

The functional trousers made of 60% merino wool and 40% recycled PES are also pleasantly warming and excellent for the cold mid-season. The woven BMW word mark on the side and back and a red band emphasize the sporty look.

The functional trousers are available in dark red for women and night blue for men.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Functional T-shirt | Women and men

The functional T-shirt for women made of 60% wool and 40% recycled PES is ideal for the summer season. It is pleasant to wear and regulates the body temperature. A red band on the back is used as a design element.

The functional T-shirt is available in red.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Functional T-shirt GS | Women and men

Practical, functional and pleasant on the skin. The functional loose-fit GS T-shirt for women and men is made of 80 % pure merino wool and 20 % recycled PES. The “Make Life a Ride” statement print on the back and the BMW propeller on the left sleeve support the high-quality sports look.

The functional GS T-shirt is available in red for women and in night blue for men.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS easytubes | Unisex

The GS easytubes made of 80 % merino wool and 20 % recycled PES are soft and functional. The red band with printed BMW lettering gives the loop a sporty look.

The GS easytubes are available in khaki, dark red, night blue and black.

Available in the size: One size

Functional socks | Unisex

The functional socks are suitable for every time of the year. They have a high shaft, a reinforcement in the front area and are made of 100 % pleasantly soft merino wool.

The functional socks are available in red and dark blue.

Available in unisex sizes: 35/38–45/48

Cool down vest | Unisex

The cooling cool down vest made of functional HyperKewl™ provides constant cooling and a well-tempered feeling due to evaporation. The side parts made of elastic mesh ensure high comfort.

The cool down vest is available in dark grey.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–4XL

Casual Wear

#NeverStopChallenging

Motorsport softshell jacket | Unisex

The sporty motorsport softshell jacket made of softshell polyester with

“BMW Motorrad Motorsport M” logo on the back has a superhero print on the mesh lining as a special eye-catcher.

The motorsport softshell jacket is available in black.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–3XL

Motorsport zip hoodie and trousers | Women and men

The motorsport zip hoodie is a sporty hooded sweatshirt with new, three-color “Motorsport” graphics, BMW propeller and M logo on the left sleeve. The zip band has “BMW Motorrad” branded on it. The hoodie material is 80 % organic cotton and 20 % recycled polyester.

The motorsport zip hoodie is available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

The motorsport trousers are sporty slim-fit trousers with a new, three-color “Motorsport” graphic, “BMW Motorsport” print on the right hip and an elastic waistband with cord. The trousers are made of 80 % organic cotton and 20 % recycled polyester.

The motorsport trousers are available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport vest jacket and shorts | Women

The motorsport hoodie vest with new, three-color “Motorsport” graphics on the back as well as the BMW propeller and the M logo on the bottom right hem. The zip band has “BMW Motorrad” branded on it.

The motorsport shorts are sporty shorts with an elastic waistband and cord, BMW propeller and the M logo at the bottom right of the hem. They are made of 80 % organic cotton and 20 % recycled polyester.

Both styles are available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Motorsport polo shirt | Women

The classic motorsport polo short has a “BMW Motorrad Motorsport Metallic” print on the chest and the M logo on the right sleeve as well as the BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. The piquet fabric is made of 95 % organic cotton and 5 % elastane.

The motorsport polo shirt is available in white.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Motorsport polo shirt | Men

The motorsport polo shirt is a classic polo shirt with regular fit. It has the new, three-color “Motorsport” graphic, a “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the back, an M logo on the right sleeve and a BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. The piquet fabric is made of 95 % organic cotton and 5 % elastane.

The motorsport polo shirt is available in white and black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport short-sleeved shirt | Men

The classic motorsport short-sleeved shirt is a short-sleeved shirt with regular fit, small “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the chest, an M logo print on the right sleeve and the BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. It is made of 96 % organic cotton and 4 % elastane.

The motorsport short-sleeved shirt is available in black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport top | Women

The sporty fitting motorsport top is a tank top with a new, three-color “Motorsport” print on the chest, BMW propeller and M logo on the bottom right of the hem and “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the back. It is made of 62 % polyester, 34 % cotton and 4 % elastane.

The motorsport top is available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Motorsport T-shirt | Women

The fitted motorsport T-shirt with a submarine neckline impresses with new, three-color “Motorsport” graphics around the neckline. The material is 100 % organic cotton.

The motorsport T-shirt is available in black.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Motorsport T-shirt | Men

The sporty Motorsport T-shirt with new, three-color “Motorsport” graphic, a “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the back, the M logo on the right sleeve and the BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. It is made of 62 % polyester, 34 % cotton and 4 % elastane.

The motorsport T-shirt is available in black and white.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport long-sleeved shirt | Men

The sporty motorsport long-sleeved shirt is available with new, three-color “Motorsport” graphic and “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the back, as well as an M logo print on the right sleeve and BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. It is made of 95 % organic cotton and 5 % elastane.

The motorsport long-sleeved shirt is available in black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport shirt | Men

The classic motorsport shirt with regular fit has a small

“BMW Motorrad Motorsport” print on the chest, an M logo print on the right sleeve and the BMW propeller print on the left sleeve. The piquet fabric is made of 95 % organic cotton and 5 % elastane.

The motorsport shirt is available in black and white.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

M Motorsport T-shirt | Men

The sporty M motorsport T-shirt has the “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” graphic print with M logo and BMW propeller on the chest. The material is 62 % polyester, 34 % cotton and 4 % elastane.

The M motorsport T-shirt is available in black, blue and white.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

RR T-shirt | Men

The sporty RR T-shirt made of 100 % cotton has an “RR” graphic on the chest and “BMW Motorsport” print on the left sleeve.

The RR T-shirt is available in grey and black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

R T-shirt | Men

The sporty R T-shirt made of 100 % cotton has “S 1000” graphic on the chest and “BMW Motorsport” print on the left sleeve.

The R T-shirt is available in red.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Motorsport cap/XR cap

The motorsport cap and the XR cap have 5 ½ panels and a hysteresis closure. The motorsport cap has an “S1000RR” TPU print on the front and a motorsport stripe on the top of the label.

The XR cap has the “S1000XR” HD print on the front and “BMW Motorrad Motorsport” on the left side. The caps are made of 100 % cotton.

The caps are available in black.

Available in the size: One size

Motorsport beanie

The motorsport beanie has the M colors printed on it. It is made of 92 % recycled polyester and 8 % elastane.

The beanie is available in black.

Available in the size: One size

#Soulfuel

Checked shirt | Women and men

The checked shirt made of 100 % cotton is a broadly checked shirt with two breast pockets and a yoke in contrasting color. The loop label has “BMW” branded on it.

The checked shirt is available in red.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Denim shirt | Women and men

The classic denim shirt is a denim shirt with two chest pockets and loop label with BMW branding. It is made of 100 % cotton.

The denim shirt is available in blue.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

BMW T-shirt | Men

The classic BMW T-shirt made of 100 % cotton with regular fit and round neckline has “Bayerische Motoren Werke” embroidered on the chest and “BMW Motorrad” also embroidered on the left shoulder blade. The loop label has “BMW” branded on it.

The BMW T-shirt is available in blue and yellow.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

BMW long-sleeved shirt | Men

The BMW long-sleeved shirt impresses with the large tone-on-tone “Bayerische Motoren Werke” print on the back. A small vertical BMW Motorrad branding at the rear bottom right and the loop label with BMW branding complete the look. The long-sleeved shirt is made of 100 % organic cotton.

The BMW long-sleeved shirt is available in khaki.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Soulfuel long-sleeved shirt | Men

The Soulfuel long-sleeved shirt made of 100 % cotton has a large “Soulfuel” print on the chest, a small vertical BMW Motorrad branding at the rear bottom right and the loop label with BMW branding.

The Soulfuel long-sleeved shirt is available in red.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

BMW sweatshirt | Men

The BMW sweatshirt is a long-sleeved shirt made of 100 % cotton with “Bayerische Motoren Werke” embroidered on the chest and with a loop label with “BMW” branded on it.

The BMW sweatshirt is available in black.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

23 sweatshirt | Men

The 23 sweatshirt has the “23” tone-on-tone embroidery on the chest and a loop label with BMW branding. The material is 100 % organic cotton.

The 23 sweatshirt is available in khaki.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

23 T-shirt | Men

The 23 T-shirt made of 100 % cotton with regular fit and round neckline has a small “23” embroidered on the chest, “BMW Motorrad” also embroidered on the left shoulder blade and a loop label with BMW on it.

The 23 T-shirt is available in yellow and blue.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Flat twin T-shirt | Men

The classic flat twin round-necked T-shirt made of 100 % cotton has a handmade style “motorbike” graphic on the chest, “BMW Motorrad” embroidered on the left shoulder blade and a loop label with BMW branding.

The flat twin T-shirt is available in green and beige.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Air-cooled T-shirt | Men

The classic air-cooled round-necked T-shirt has a print with boxer graphic on the chest. The BMW Motorrad logo is embroidered on the left shoulder blade and the loop label has the BMW branding. The material is 100 % organic cotton.

The air-cooled T-shirt is available in white.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Big boxer T-shirt | Men

The classic big boxer round-necked T-shirt made of 100 % organic cotton has a “Big Boxer” velvet print on the chest, a small vertical BMW Motorrad velvet print branding on the rear right and a loop label with BMW branding.

The big boxer T-shirt is available in blue.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Soulfuel hoodie | Women

The Soulfuel oversize hoodie made of 100 % organic cotton has a “Soulfuel” print on the back and a loop label with BMW branding.

The Soulfuel hoodie is available in rosé.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

BMW T-shirt | Women

The BMW T-shirt with round neck has “Bayerische Motoren Werke” on the chest, the BMW Motorrad logo embroidered on the left shoulder blade and a loop label with BMW branding. It is made of 67 % Lyocell and 33 % cotton.

The BMW T-shirt is available in red.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Soulfuel T-shirt | Women

The Soulfuel T-shirt with round neck has a “Soulfuel” print on the chest, the BMW Motorrad logo embroidered on the left shoulder blade and a loop label with BMW branding. It is made of 100 % organic cotton.

The Soulfuel T-shirt is available in blue.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Soulfuel cap

The Soulfuel cap has 5 ½ panels. The “#Soulfuel” fabric application is embroidered on the front section in 3D with thick embroidery contours. “BMW Motorrad” is embroidered on the back. The material of the front and the label is 100 % cotton, and the material of the front is 100 % polyester.

The Soulfuel cap is available in red.

Available in the size: One size

23 cap

The 23 cap with 3 panels made of 100 % cotton has the distinctive “23” on the left front, “BMW Motorrad” embroidered above the opening on the back and an embossed metal buckle with BMW logo.

The 23 cap is available in green.

Available in the size: One size

Beanie

The beanie made of 100 % merino wool has a loop label with a metal rivet with “23” embossed on it.

The beanie is available in green, red and blue.

Available in the size: One size

Twin stripes beanie

The twin stripes beanie made of 100 % merino wool has two characteristic stripes and a loop label with a metal rivet with “23” embossed on it.

The twin stripes beanie is available in green, red and blue.

Available in the size: One size

Soulfuel bandana

The Soulfuel bandana is made of 100 % cotton and has a motif print on one side.

The Soulfuel bandana is available in blue.

Available in the size: One size

Air-cooled bandana

The air-cooled bandana is made of 100 % cotton and has a motif print on one side.

The air-cooled bandana is available in black.

Available in the size: One size

#Ride&Share

Make Life a Ride T-shirt | Women

The classic Make Life a Ride T-shirt made of 100 % organic cotton has “Make Life a Ride” on the chest, small vertical BMW Motorrad branding on the rear right and the BMW propeller print on the left sleeve.

The Make Life a Ride T-shirt is available in night blue, black, white, grey and red.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Make Life a Ride T-shirt | Men

The classic Make Life a Ride T-shirt has a regular fit and a round neckline. The small BMW Motorrad branding on the chest and side seam, the “Make Life a Ride” print on the back and the BMW propeller on the left sleeve emphasize the sporty look. The T-shirt is made of 100 % organic cotton.

The Make Life a Ride T-shirt is available in black, night blue/white, night blue/red, green, red, grey and white.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Make Life a Ride zip hoodie | Women and men

The Make Life a Ride zip hoodie is a hooded sweatshirt with classic fit and zip, BMW Motorrad on the chest and “Make Life a Ride” print on the back. The zip hoodie is made of 100 % organic cotton.

The Make Life a Ride zip hoodie is available in night blue, red and grey.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Make Life a Ride cap | Unisex

The Make Life a Ride Black cap has 5 ½ panels. “Make Life a Ride” is embroidered in 3D on the front and “BMW Motorrad” is above the back opening. The cap is made of 100 % cotton.

The Make Life a Ride night blue cap is made of 100 % cotton and has 6 panels. “Make Life a Ride” is embroidered on the left front, and “BMW Motorrad” is on the back.

Available in the size: One size

#SpiritofGS

GS softshell jacket | Women and men

The GS softshell jacket is great to wear under a motorbike suit, protects against the wind and is tight-fitting. It has a small packed size for simple stowage in the backpack, a zipped Napoleon pocket on the left chest, a high, tight-fitting collar and a practical connecting zip for simply joining motorbike jacket and trousers at the lower back. The jacket is made of 100 % PA – a lightweight, thin softshell material – has “BMW Motorrad” in red on the back and a full-length zip for quick opening.

The GS softshell jacket is available in red for women and blue for men.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS fleece pullover | Women and men

The GS fleece pullover in polyester/merino wool has BMW on the back and a high-quality embroidered red band on the collar as a design element.

The GS fleece pullover is available in red for women and in green for men. Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS long-sleeved shirt | Unisex

The GS long-sleeved shirt made of 100 % PES is a real eye-catcher with its stylish graphics. It also has “BMW Motorrad” on the right sleeve and “Make Life a Ride” on the back. The collar has contrasting colors of orange and black.

The GS long-sleeved shirt is available in blue and khaki.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–3XL

GS logo zip hoodie | Unisex

The GS logo zip hoodie is a hooded sweatshirt with classic fit and zip. It has a tone-on-tone print on the left sleeve and a large GS logo on the back. The material is 80 % organic cotton and 20 % recycled polyester.

The GS logo zip hoodie is available in green.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–3XL

GS zip hoodie | Unisex

The GS zip hoodie is a hooded sweatshirt with a classic fit and zip, tone-on-tone print on the left sleeve and BMW propeller on the sleeve. The material is 80 % organic cotton and 20 % recycled polyester.

The GS zip hoodie is available in blue.

Available in unisex sizes: XS–3XL

GS logo T-shirt | Women

The sporty GS logo T-shirt has a large vertical GS logo print on the back. The material is of 67 % Lyocell and 33 % cotton.

The GS logo T-shirt is available in red.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

GS logo T-shirt | Men

The classic GS logo round-necked T-shirt made of organic cotton and polyester with regular fit has a large, vertical GS logo print on the front, a vertical “BMW Motorrad” print on the neck and the BMW propeller on the sleeve.

The GS logo T-shirt is available in green.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS Tools T-shirt | Women

The light GS Tools T-shirt made of 100 % organic cotton with a fitted cut has “Work Tools” on the chest and a vertical “BMW Motorrad” print on the back.

The GS Tools T-shirt is available in pink.

Available in women’s sizes: XS–2XL

GS Tools T-shirt | Men

The GS Tools T-shirt made of 100 % organic cotton is a classic round-necked T-shirt with regular fit and large “Work Tools” graphic on the chest. There is a vertical “BMW Motorrad” print on the back and the BMW propeller on the arm.

The GS Tools T-shirt is available in green.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS Trip T-shirt | Men

The GS Trip T-shirt made of 100 % organic cotton is a classic round-necked T-shirt with regular fit and large “Trip Map” graphic on the chest. There is a vertical “BMW Motorrad” print on the back and the BMW propeller on the arm.

The GS Trip T-shirt is available in red.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS polo shirt | Men

The GS polo shirt is a classic polo shirt with regular fit, BMW propeller printed on the sleeve and a vertical “BMW Motorrad” print on the back. The piquet fabric is made of 100 % organic cotton.

The GS polo shirt is available in blue.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

Adventure long-sleeved shirt | Men

The Adventure long-sleeved shirt is a long-sleeve T-shirt in thick quality with a large vertical GS logo print on the front and BMW propeller print on the sleeve. The material is 81 % organic cotton and 19 % recycled polyester.

The Adventure long-sleeved shirt is a long-sleeve T-shirt in thick quality with a large vertical GS logo print on the front and BMW propeller print on the sleeve. The material is 81 % organic cotton and 19 % recycled polyester.

The Adventure long-sleeved short is available in blue.

Available in men’s sizes: S–3XL

GS cap and beanie | Unisex

The GS cap has 6 panels. “GS” is printed on the left front and

“BMW Motorrad” on the right. The cap is made of 92 % polyester and 8 % elastane.

The GS cap is available in red and blue.

Available in unisex size: One size

The GS beanie is made of 100 % merino wool and has a loop label with the BMW Motorrad logo.

The GS beanie is available in green.

Available in unisex size: One size

Accessories

#NeverStopChallenging

Motorsport key ring

Statement for the key ring: The motorsport key ring made of metal and PU leather is a little eye-catcher due to its striking colors in the form of BMW motorsport stripes. The BMW Motorrad logo is engraved on the ring itself.

Motorsport backpack

The motorsport backpack made of 600D polyester with TPU membrane has a roll-up closing mechanism in fashionable “messenger” style. The BMW motorsport stripes, the BMW propeller and a reflective stripe provides visual highlights at the front. The zip band also has the BMW Motorrad logo.

RR key ring

The high-quality RR key ring has “S1000RR” embossed on the front, has the BMW Motorrad logo and is made of 100 % metal.

Motorsport lanyard

The sporty and durable motorsport lanyard has the “BMW Motorrad” logo application in HD print. The sporty stripes and the BMW propeller logo on the front complete the look. The key ring and the small snap hook are made of metal, and the closing mechanism is made of plastic. They key ring itself is made of 100 % polyester.

#Soulfuel

BMW apron | Unisex

The blue denim apron made of 100% denim brings real motorbike flair into the kitchen. There is an embroidered “Bayerische Motoren Werke” logo on the chest.

Twin stripes enamel cup

The twin stripes enamel cup is enameled in black and has two white stripes.

Make Life a Ride enamel cup

The Make Life a Ride enamel cup is enameled in white and has the BMW Motorrad logo in black and the text “Make Life a Ride” in red.

#SpiritofGS

GS lanyard

The stylish GS lanyard has the BMW Motorrad logo in HD print. The sporty stripes and the BMW propeller logo on the front complete the look. The key ring and the small snap hook are made of metal, and the closing mechanism is made of plastic. They key ring itself is made of 100 % polyester.

The GS lanyard is available in blue.

GS Rope lanyard

The discreet GS Rope lanyard with chip and snap hook has the logo application with the classic BWM propeller engraving on the front of the chip. The key ring has the BMW Motorrad logo engraved on it. The lanyard is made of cotton and polyester.

GS key ring

The GS key ring with the sporty BMW Motorrad logo and dynamic stripes in durable flat print on the front is made of 100% cotton and canvas.

The GS key ring is available in beige.

GS logo key ring

The GS logo key ring is made of robust aluminum and is a real eye-catcher. It has the sporty “GS” embossing on its front. The BMW Motorrad logo is embossed on the key ring.

The GS logo key ring is available in anthracite.

