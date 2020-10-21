BMW Motorrad to Reveal 5 New 2021 Heritage models at TMW

On Thursday, 22 October 2020, BMW Motorrad will reveal five new models from its Heritage world. These world premieres will take place during an online-presentation at 6.00 pm (CEST). After the BMW presentation Total Motorcycle will have photos, information about the new models up on our main 2021 Motorcycle Model Guides as well as across our 9 social media channels.

Besides the five world premieres, the viewers can also look forward to seeing exciting guests. Immediately after the unveiling, initial information about the vehicles including photos, videos at Total Motorcycle.com

