Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance 2020 Races Vallelunga – Magione – Misano

Incessant rain put Alessandro Moro and his new teammate Marco Notaro to the test in the last race in Misano of the Trofeo Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance 2020. While the crash of the next to last round cost Proud Owners Team the 9th place in the final standings, it did not, however, erase the emotions of a season of challenges overcome together, as a community.

“Sharing was the very reason for my presence here: to race an entire season on Proud Owners’ motorcycle, trying to make you feel like you’re in the saddle with me, to share with you 45,000 fans the emotions you feel on the track with Moto Guzzi. I hope I’ve succeeded in that.”

PLAYED IN VALLELUNGA THE FIRST RACE WEEKEND OF 2020 – TWO RACES, FUN FOR EVERYONE AND DOUBLE WIN FOR THE BIKER’S ISLAND TEAM

IN BOTH RACES A SPECTACULAR BAGARRE FOR THE PODIUM

SPECIAL PRIZES FOR THE MOST EXCITING COMBONS AT SCUDERIA AQUILE MILLENARIE AND MOTO GUZZI WORLD CLUB

NEXT APPOINTMENT IN ADRIA ON 5 AND 6 SEPTEMBER

Campagnano di Roma (Rome), 20 July 2020 – The first appointment of the 2020 Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy at the Vallelunga racetrack did not betray the expectations, giving great balance in both 60-minute “mini-endurance” races scheduled for the end week and maximum fun for all the couples of riders who, after a long stop, were finally able to compete again on the Moto Guzzi V7 III equipped with the GCorse Racing Kit and Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp RS tires .

The emotions started already in the afternoon of Friday 17 July with the timed trials valid for the starting grid for both the Saturday and Sunday races. Author of the “double” pole position was the pair of the Altinier Motorsport & Biker’s Island team , with Samuele Sardi joined this year by the new entry Emiliano Bellucci, whose average of the best times was 2’01 ”423. Behind them were the Garage 71 (Davide Rossi – Samuele Colonna) and 117 Racing Team (Matteo Giordani – Carlo Maderna) crews .

The reigning champion team of the Trophy, Biker’s Island, then converted the pole into a double victory, hitting the success both on Saturday and Sunday thanks to a flawless conduct, not only on the track but also in the excited moments of the driver change in pit lane, proving to be one of the most close-knit couples at the start.

Behind them the Trophy gave a great balance, with a battle for positions from second to fifth that saw the crews, already very fast in practice, Garage 71 and 117 Racing Team, as well as Stylecar Racing Team (Stefano Bonetti – Francesco Curinga) and Motoclub dei Rapaci (Luca Fornasiero – Mauro Rossignoli).

The Sunday race, in particular, saw a spectacular arrival at the photo finish for the second position, with Davide Rossi (Garage 71) who crossed the line by just 20 thousandths on the expert road racer Stefano Bonetti (Stylecar), at the his first experience on the track with the “small” Moto Guzzi V7 III. The “seven and a half” of Mandello with Kit Racing GCorse once again amazed everyone, as well as for its reliability and handling, for its speed qualities. The fastest lap of the race, signed on Saturday by Stefano Fugardi (Moto dei Miti) in 2’00 “388 and on Sunday by Emilano Bellucci in 2’00” 399, at an hourly average of almost 123 km / h, is the ‘further proof.

Also in this first appointment of the season, as happened last year during the first edition, all the participants were able to enjoy a unique fun, from the sprint to get on the saddle in the “Le Mans” style start up to the checkered flag. So it was in particular for two crews that distinguished themselves in recovering positions in the race: the Scuderia Aquile Millenarie (Luca Ciuti – Dario Benfaremo) on Saturday, seventh at the finish line after passing 19th place on the first lap, and the Moto team Guzzi World Club (Giuseppe Faraci – Leonardo Pratesi) on Sunday, twenty-second and last after a few corners and in tenth position under the checkered flag.

The weekend was also positive for the colors of The Clan , the team that represents the ever-growing community of Guzzisti on the track: authors of a good start in both races, Alessandro Moro and Francesco Grillandini closed the Roman trip with a double eighth place.

Great fun and unforgettable experience also for the couple formed by Marco Visonà and Nicola Andreetto, at their first race on the track and at the start as special guests to promote the initiatives of “In Moto con l’Africa”, an association born from the passion of a group of motorcyclists in support of the NGO Doctors with Africa CUAMM. Donations continue and can be made through the “Rete del Dono” crowdfunding platform ; for all the details and information visit the website www.inmotoconlafrica.org .

Race 1 classification (Saturday 18 July)

1 – (93) Altinier Motorsport & Biker’s Island

2 – (90) 117 Racing Team

3 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team

4 – (71) Garage 71

5 – (87) Motoclub dei Rapaci

6 – (800) Team Pablo

7 – (166) Scuderia Aquile Millenarie

8 – (57) The Clan

9 – (850) Moto Guzzi World Club

10 – (69) Fab Four Racing

11 – (17) 598 Corse

12 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team II

13 – (32 ) 3TT

14 – (21) Moto Guzzi rowers

15 – (7) VMS Racing

16 – (49) Ancarani-Boretti (wild card)

17 – (84) Le Aquile di Roby’s Garage

18 – (00) Virgin Radio

19 – (11 ) Paradise Motorsport

20 – (13) Luporacing

Race 2 classification (Sunday 19 July)

1 – (93) Altinier Motorsport & Biker’s Island

2 – (71) Garage 71

3 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team

4 – (90) 117 Racing Team

5 – (87) Motoclub dei Rapaci

6 – (127) Guaracing Factory Team

7 – (800) Team Pablo

8 – (57) The Clan

9 – (21) Canottieri Moto Guzzi

10 – (850) Moto Guzzi World Club

11 – (7) VMS Racing

12 – (32) 3TT

13 – (17) 598 Corse

14 – (69) Fab Four Racing

15 – (84) Le Aquile di Roby’s Garage

16 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team II

17 – (00) Virgin Radio

18 – (11) Paradise Motorsport

19 – (29) Visonà-Andreetto ( wild card)

20 – (13) Luporacing

21 – (166) Millennial Eagles Stable

The next two events are scheduled on the Adria track on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September, with the Saturday race that will take place at night, with the light of the spotlights – and the headlights of the V7 III, mounted only on this particular occasion – in light up the track. Registration is possible up to two weeks before the race, at a cost of 450 Euro per Team for the weekend in Adria (double race) and 350 Euro per Team for the Misano weekend (11 October, single race).

IN THE WEEKEND WITH DOUBLE RACE IN MAGIONE IT IS STILL GREAT BUGGING AND FUN IN THE V7 III TROPHY

STYLECAR RACING TEAM WINS IN COMBINATION IN THE FIRST 90 MINUTES “MINI ENDURANCE”, IN RACE 2 THE YOUNG DRIVERS OF THE CIRCUITO INTERNAZIONALE D’ABRUZZO TEAM WIN

MAXIMUM BALANCE IN THE RANKING: THREE CREWS EQUAL POINTS WILL PLAY THE TITLE IN MISANO ON OCTOBER 11

Magione (Perugia), 13 September 2020 – The riders of the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance 2020 Trophy were the protagonists of another exciting “racing” weekend at the Autodromo dell’Umbria, in Magione, giving life to two hard-fought “mini endurance” races riding the Moto Guzzi V7 III . One of the most anticipated novelties of this year also debuted on the Umbrian circuit, with the race on Saturday that was run over a distance of 90 minutes: a format appreciated by all the crews and which further showed the speed and speed qualities. reliability of the “small” V7 III equipped with the GCorse Racing Kit and Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp RS tires .

The longer duration and the consequent greater number of driver changes in the first race rewarded the most close-knit and constant pairs of drivers and among these the best ever was the one formed by the expert “road racers” Stefano Bonetti and Francesco Curinga (Stylecar Racing Team ) , able to climb from the 21st position on the first lap of the race to the top. A success seasoned by an extraordinary comeback and facilitated by the contact that took place a few meters from the checkered flag between Davide Rossi and Carlo Maderna, who at that moment were respectively in first and second place and in full battle for the victory. The standard bearers of the Garage 71 and 117 Racing Teamthey then finished in fourth and second position, collecting very precious points for the classification.

The couple from the CheMoto team climbed to the third step of the podium ! Rome , formed by Domenico Valenza and Sauro Valentini.

The second race (lasting 60 minutes) saw the two very young drivers of the Abruzzo International Circuit Team as absolute protagonists : the eighteen year old Riccardo Mancini , already at the start of the Trophy last year together with Nicola Maccaferro, and the twenty year old Kevin Vandi, in his first experience with the Moto Guzzi V7 III. Climbing into the saddle after the first rider change, Mancini began to set up very fast laps, including an amazing 1’23 ”611, taking bike number 76 to the lead, a position then held by the crew until the finish. The other two steps of the podium went to Garage 71 (Rossi-Colonna) and CheMoto! Rome, which thus repeated the third place obtained the day before. The battle for fourth place was very heated and fun, with the 117 Racing Team (Maderna-Giordani) who had the better of a few minutes from the end of the race on Stylecar Racing Team (Bonetti-Curinga).

With only one “mini endurance” left to race, at Misano on 11 October, the fight for the final victory of the Trophy could not be more balanced: the general classification sees three crews leading with the same identical score. They will be 117 Racing Team , Garage 71 and Stylecar Racing Team , now matched to 65 points , to play for the title in the last 90 minutes of the 2020 race.

The Clan team , which represents the increasingly large community of Guzzisti on the track, had a good weekend: thanks to two good placings, Alessandro Moro and Francesco Grillandini have collected important points for the general classification, which now sees them in fifth place with 34 points, just one distance from the Motoclub dei Rapaci team (Fornasiero-Rossignoli).

Race 1 classification (Saturday 12 September)

1 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team

2 – (90) 117 Racing Team

3 – (73) CheMoto! Rome

4 – (71) Garage 71

5 – (76) International Circuit of Abruzzo

6 – (127) Guaracing Factory Team I

7 – (57) The Clan

8 – (37) Biasetton-Marcato (wild card)

9 – (17 ) 598 Corse

10 – (84) Le Aquile di Roby’s Garage

11 – (850) Moto Guzzi World Club (wild card)

12 – (7) VMS Racing

13 – (800) Team Pablo

14 – (00) Virgin Radio

15 – ( 21) Moto Guzzi rowers (wild card)

16 – (67) Moto Club della Futa

17 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team II

18 – (13) Luporacing

19 – (29) Codognesi-D’Agnano (wild card)

20 – (87) Motoclub dei Rapaci

Race 2 classification (Sunday 13 September)

1 – (76) Abruzzo International Circuit

2 – (71) Garage 71

3 – (73) CheMoto! Rome

4 – (90) 117 Racing Team

5 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team

6 – (127) Guaracing Factory Team I

7 – (37) Biasetton-Marcato (wild card)

8 – (87) Motoclub dei Rapaci

9 – (17 ) 598 Corse

10 – (57) The Clan

11 – (166) Scuderia Aquile Millenarie

12 – (84) Le Aquile di Roby’s Garage

13 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team II

14 – (850) Moto Guzzi World Club (wild card)

15 – (49) Brighi-Pecile (wild card)

16 – (7) VMS Racing

17 – (32) 3TT

18 – (21) Canottieri Moto Guzzi (wild card)

19 – (00) Virgin Radio

20 – (13) Luporacing

21 – (67) Moto Club della Futa

MOTO GUZZI FAST ENDURANCE – TRIUMPH OF THE 117 RACING TEAM

IN MISANO A FINAL AT CARDIOPALMA DELIVERS THE 2020 TROPHY TO THE GIORDANI-MADERNA COUPLE

IN THE RAIN COMES THE FIRST VICTORY FOR THE GUARACING FACTORY TEAM WITH GIANFRANCO RUBINI AND JACOPO RIZZARDI

Misano Adriatico (Rimini), 13 October 2020 – Matteo Giordani and Carlo Maderna of the 117 Racing Team have won the Moto Guzzi fast Endurance 2020 thanks to the second place achieved in the last race on the Misano circuit.

At the last start three teams appeared paired in the standings, in addition to the winners, the Stylecar Racing Team and Garage 71 were still fighting for the title. And so, on the Romagna circuit and in the rain, a another exciting race full of twists, capable of once again giving emotions and fun to all the pairs of riders at the start in the Moto Guzzi V7 III equipped with Kit Racing GCorse and Pirelli Phantom SportsComp RS tires .

The Giordani-Maderna duo didn’t make any mistakes, unlike the other two crews still in the running for the title, Stylecar Racing Team (Stefano Bonetti and Francesco Curinga) and Garage 71 (Samuele Colonna and Davide Rossi) ; the first twist came after only 10 minutes of the race, with Samuele Colonna running into a crash that forced him to retire; Stefano Bonetti, on the other hand, crashed in the middle of the race, while he was in the lead closely followed by Maderna. Broken down but with the title far away, the expert road racers then closed the race in ninth place.

With the opponents in the standings now out of the game, the 117 Racing Team did not have an easy time maintaining the command of the race, in the final stages they had to give the first place to the imperious return of the couple Gianfranco Rubini – Jacopo Rizzardi, riding the V7 III of the Guaracing Factory Team . Having climbed into the saddle after the last rider change, Rizzardi returned to the track in command, a position which he then maintained, extending, up to the checkered flag. For them this is the first victory in the Trophy: it is the fifth winning crew in five races, further demonstrating the great balance that reigns in the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance.

On the third step of the podium was the team Circuito Internazionale d’Abruzzo , driven by the very fast Riccardo Mancini, paired with Nicola Maccaferro. Mancini had already proved his performance during Saturday’s timed practice, held in dry conditions, printing an incredible 1’59 ”315. The eighteen year old then set the fastest lap also in the race, in the wet, in 2’16 ”106.

That of the single-make L’Aquila is the now well-known “guzzista” formula of meaning racing, which is gaining more and more approval and which rewards, in addition to the speed skills of individual drivers, the harmony between teammates.

The ranking of the race

1 – (127) Guaracing Factory Team1

2 – (90) 117 Racing Team

3 – (76) Abruzzo International Circuit

4 – (73) CheMoto! Rome

5 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team2

6 – (87) MotoClub Dei Rapaci

7 – (7) VMS Racing

8 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team

9 – (17) 598 Corse

10 – (800) Team Pablo

11 – (166 ) Scuderia Aquile Millenarie

12 – (32) 3TT

13 – (93) Altinier Motorsport & Biker’s

14 – (69) Fab Four Racing

15 – (00) Virgin Radio

16 – (84) The Eagles of Roby’s Garage

17 – (13) Luporacing

18 – (57) The Clan

19 – (71) Garage 71

20 – (67) Moto Club della Futa

21 – (37) Team Emea (WC)

22 – (993) Gaffe

23 – (29) Press Office (WC)

24 – (113) Team Zard

25 – (21) Moto Guzzi Rowing Club (WC)

26 – (850) Moto Guzzi World Club (WC)

The final classification of the Trophy

1 – (90) 117 Racing Team – 82 points

2 – (72) Stylecar Racing Team – 73

3 – (71) Garage 71 – 65

4 – (127) Guaracing Factory Team I – 51

5 – (76) International Circuit of Abruzzo – 46

6 – (87) Motoclub dei Rapaci – 45

7 – (73) CheMoto! Rome – 43

8 – (17) 598 Corse – 36

9 – (57) The Clan – 34

10 – (800) Team Pablo – 32

11 – (7) VMS Racing – 30

12 – (745) Guaracing Factory Team II – 26

13 – (166) Scuderia Aquile Millenarie – 21

14 – (84) Le Aquile di Roby’s Garage – 19

15 – (32) 3TT – 18

16 – (69) Fab Four Racing – 15

17 – (00) Virgin Radio – 10

18 – (67) Motoclub della Futa – 3

19 – (93) Altinier Motorsport & Biker’s Island – 3

20 – (11) Paradise Motorsport – 2

21 – (13) Luporacing – 1