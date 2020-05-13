Bonhams Auctioning off One-of-a-Kind Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Bonhams will host an exclusive motorcycle auction with proceeds, excluding taxes and fees, to be donated to United Way Worldwide’s crisis Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Up for auction is a one-of-one LiveWire® motorcycle customized by Harley-Davidson for this moment and accompanied by an exclusive delivery experience. The auction will be held digitally from Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 – Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 by Bonhams to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We are all affected by the current situation, and the impact it has on the most at risk portions of society,” said Jon Bekefy, general manager of brand marketing at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “As a longtime partner of the United Way, and inspired by their continued resilience in this crisis, Harley-Davidson is honored to have a part to play in the relief effort and to inspire our community about the open road ahead.”

In addition to the custom LiveWire motorcycle, the winning bidder and one guest will take part in an exclusive delivery experience and “behind-the-scenes” Harley-Davidson tour. This private, hosted experience will include an archival tour of the Harley-Davidson Museum. It is an unparalleled look at the heritage and future of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

The LiveWire model up for auction is an exclusive version of Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle. The custom LiveWire motorcycle features a one-off paint scheme and unique graphics package created by the Harley-Davidson styling and design team for this opportunity. This model also features a full array of carbon fiber Genuine Parts and Accessories including carbon fiber Speed Screen Blade, Tail Section Cowl, and Tank Trim, and the motorcycle will be signed by members of the Davidson family.

“The Harley-Davidson design team created the custom paint and graphics on this motorcycle to accentuate the natural forms of the LiveWire,” said Bekefy. “It’s a very unique and stunning motorcycle that is truly one of a kind.”

To mark the historical significance of the motorcycle, the LiveWire model being auctioned is number #500 of the 500 “First Strike” edition LiveWire electric motorcycles. The First Strike edition LiveWire models are specially numbered versions created to celebrate the first 500 units produced by Harley-Davidson

This auction is available for participants from the United States.

“When entire communities come together to support people in times of need, organizations like United Way are able to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “The funds raised by auctioning this customized motorcycle will allow us to better provide needed services for individuals and families recovering from crisis and support our efforts to bring communities back stronger than before. Thank you Harley-Davidson, Bonhams, and everyone involved in supporting this special event.”

The auction will go live online here and opens for bids on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:00am EST, closing at Tuesday, May 26th at 4:00pm EST. All proceeds, excluding taxes and fees, will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s crisis Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Harley-Davidson recognizes that we all need to do our part to help flatten the curve. We encourage you to act responsibly and stay up-to-date on U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional guidelines.