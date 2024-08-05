Breaking Barriers & Banging Bars with the Boys in MX2

Lommel is recognized worldwide as one of the most challenging motocross tracks on the planet. Its sea-deep sand and brutal bumps make it the ultimate test of both rider and machine, often breaking even the best in MXGP. The track demands maximum physical and mental strength; any sign of weakness, and the track will eat you alive.

For Lotte, racing against the men in MX2 at the most difficult track on the calendar added to the thrill. “I’ve always loved racing the boys,” she said. “Now I’ve got the opportunity to race here in Lommel. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. And why Lommel? Well, why not? I was basically born in the sand. I’ve done so many laps in the sand throughout my life, ever since I was on 65cc, and I have always loved it. I never give up, whereas a lot of people stop when the track gets too rough or too difficult.

When most people go home because they’re tired and the track is too rough to ride, I stay out there riding and just keep going. I think this is why I am so good now.”