Breaking Barriers & Banging Bars with the Boys in MX2

Lotte van Drunen is fast becoming one of the biggest stars in motocross. At the MXGP of Flanders, this super friendly 16-year-old made history by scoring a point in the sand in MX2 at the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium. But what made Lotte’s decision to race MX2 so ground-breaking was not just her age or the fact that she is female but the track she chose for this challenge.
Lommel is recognized worldwide as one of the most challenging motocross tracks on the planet. Its sea-deep sand and brutal bumps make it the ultimate test of both rider and machine, often breaking even the best in MXGP. The track demands maximum physical and mental strength; any sign of weakness, and the track will eat you alive.
For Lotte, racing against the men in MX2 at the most difficult track on the calendar added to the thrill. “I’ve always loved racing the boys,” she said. “Now I’ve got the opportunity to race here in Lommel. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. And why Lommel? Well, why not? I was basically born in the sand. I’ve done so many laps in the sand throughout my life, ever since I was on 65cc, and I have always loved it. I never give up, whereas a lot of people stop when the track gets too rough or too difficult.
When most people go home because they’re tired and the track is too rough to ride, I stay out there riding and just keep going. I think this is why I am so good now.”
De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen
Lotte approached her first MX2 race with realistic expectations but managed to surprise everyone by scoring a championship point. “I didn’t expect too much from it, honestly, but now I’ve got one point, so it’s unbelievable!” she smiled. “It was really weird because in WMX, I am the one passing everyone, but in MX2, I was the one getting passed. I enjoyed it, though. It was really tough, but I definitely learned a lot from this.”
So, what exactly did she learn? “I think pushing till the last lap was the hardest part because the track is so rough here,” she explained. “Especially in the second race, because after the first race, I was already so tired, and then I had to go again. But it was really fun, especially to leave with a point—that definitely made it all worth it. I also think if I get a bit stronger, I can ride with the same style as the top boys. Right now, I need to change my style a little bit because I am just 16 years old and a girl, but in a few more years, as I get stronger, I think I can ride like them.”
Having crossed ‘racing the boys in MX2’ off her bucket list, Lotte’s next big event will be the sixth round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, held on home soil in Arnhem, The Netherlands. She will arrive at the penultimate round with a 3-point lead in the championship. “I am really looking forward to my home GP and racing in front of my home fans. I won there last year and know I am fast in the sand. I am prepared for it, so I know I have a really good shot at winning again, as I did last year. The goal is to win there with a big gap and then go into the final round in Turkey with a lead so I can wrap up the championship.”