Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong raced his way to a career-first podium in the XC1 Open Pro class with an impressive performance at Round 3 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Washington, Georgia.

Rain in the days prior to the race made for slick track conditions and cold weather added to the challenge, especially at the start of the afternoon pro race. DeLong struggled to get into the flow amid the rough and rutted conditions but he was able to pick up several positions to reach fourth by the second lap. As the race wore on, riders were falling victim to muddy spots throughout the track but DeLong managed to swiftly navigate his way up to third by the halfway point. Making a late charge on the final lap, DeLong closed the gap on second-place to ultimately finish only eight seconds back for third overall.

“I felt good,” DeLong said. “I had a slow start so I played catch-up and finally got riding good into the second lap. I hooked up with Trevor and we were going back-and-forth for a good bit before I got around him. I kind of rode by myself three-quarters of the way through the race and I was getting pit boards that I was closing in on Toth so I put my head down on that last lap I had a lot of fun. I wish I had started my charge a little sooner but you live and you learn, so I’m happy. I know I can run with these guys now, and I have the confidence moving forward, it’s starting to click now.”

Bollinger had a good launch off of the line into the top-four. He made his way into third by the second lap, swapping positions with teammate DeLong a few times during the lap before settling into fourth early on. A few crashes prevented him from making forward progression later in the race but he held on to ultimately secure sixth in the class and eighth overall on the day.

“Not the outcome I was hoping for today,” Bollinger said. “I started out strong, fighting for a podium position but ultimately fell back in the second half after a few crashes. I’m hoping to come back to Round 4 refreshed and continuing to fight for podium positions.”

DeLong and Bollinger sit inside the top five for series points, holding third and fifth, respectively.



Next Round: Union, South Carolina – March 27, 2022

The General GNCC Results



XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Ben Kelley (KTM)

2. Josh Toth (KTM)

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

4. Jordan Ashburn (HQV)

…

6. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Overall Championship Standings

1. Ben Kelley, 90 points

2. Jordan Ashburn, 57 points

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 54 points

…

5. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 43 points