Physically demanding World Off-Road Championship Series WORCS

March 14, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Physically demanding World Off-Road Championship Series WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - WORCS RD 3

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton fought hard through the physically demanding conditions at Havasu MX in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to come away with a third-place podium finish at Round 3 of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) on Sunday.
Walton powered his FX 450 to a third-place start and he raced within podium contention for the duration of the two-hour battle. Making a late-race charge on second-place, Walton was able to cut the gap substantially on the last lap but it wasn’t enough to overtake the position. After 25 hard-fought laps, Walton brought it in to finish second on the day.

Austin Walton“That was a hard-fought one and it wasn’t easy for any of us. I rode as hard as I could, but Dante and Cole were riding good – it’s a battle of fitness, whoever could last the longest at the fastest pace. All-in-all, I’m happy to be back on the podium and I’m just going to keep building from here. These guys are riding good and I’m just going to keep working on myself and keep pushing for that top spot.”
Next Round: Taft, California – April 8-10, 2022
Pro (MC) Round 3 Results
1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
2. Cole Martinez (HON)
3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

11. Alex Morgan (HQV)
13. Justin Hoeft (HQV)
About Michael Le Pard 7055 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles