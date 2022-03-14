Physically demanding World Off-Road Championship Series WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton fought hard through the physically demanding conditions at Havasu MX in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to come away with a third-place podium finish at Round 3 of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) on Sunday.

Walton powered his FX 450 to a third-place start and he raced within podium contention for the duration of the two-hour battle. Making a late-race charge on second-place, Walton was able to cut the gap substantially on the last lap but it wasn’t enough to overtake the position. After 25 hard-fought laps, Walton brought it in to finish second on the day.



Austin Walton: “That was a hard-fought one and it wasn’t easy for any of us. I rode as hard as I could, but Dante and Cole were riding good – it’s a battle of fitness, whoever could last the longest at the fastest pace. All-in-all, I’m happy to be back on the podium and I’m just going to keep building from here. These guys are riding good and I’m just going to keep working on myself and keep pushing for that top spot.”

Next Round: Taft, California – April 8-10, 2022

Pro (MC) Round 3 Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Cole Martinez (HON)

3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

11. Alex Morgan (HQV)

13. Justin Hoeft (HQV)