First Frenchman to Capture Premier Class Title in 30 Years

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude next Saturday, September 11, with the sport’s oldest event in Northern California. The legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic will commence from Rancho Cordova’s Prairie City SVRA and will feature live broadcast coverage of the first motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Second moto coverage will air via next-day delay on Sunday, September 12, on NBC Sports Network at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. The action from Hangtown will also stream live all day long on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Maxxis Fox Raceway II National
Fox Raceway – Pala, California
September 4, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-1)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-2)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (4-3)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-6)
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-4)
- Max Anstie, England, Suzuki (6-5)
- Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (7-7)
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (10-8)
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (9-9)
- Fredrik Noren, Sweden, KTM (11-10)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 11 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 486
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 424
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 415
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 316
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 258
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 240
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 239
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-1)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (2-4)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (5-2)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (4-3)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-6)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-14)
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (10-8)
- Joshua Varize, Rialto, Calif., Husqvarna (9-9)
- Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (12-7)
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (15-5)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 11 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 464
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 441
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 349
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 327
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 307
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 300
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 240
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 229
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 202
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 195