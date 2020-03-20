LE MANS 24 HOURS EWC RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 2020

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 19.

The Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance World Championship race in France has been rescheduled for the second time in a week because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

An official statement issued today by the FIM reads:

“The 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos, initially postponed to 5 and 6 September 2020 due to government restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, has now been rescheduled for end-August.

The 24 Heures Motos and 24 Heures du Mans, which has also been postponed to 19 and 20 September 2020, are two iconic races organised by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. In order to give the ACO sufficient leeway to organise these two major events within a short span of time, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, has decided to bring the dates of the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos forward to 29 and 30 August 2020.

The FIM, Eurosport Events and ACO’s priority is to ensure the safety of spectators, teams, competitors and all the people involved in organising the event, as well as high-quality events. These measures have been adopted in response to the unprecedented situation of the fight against coronavirus.”

