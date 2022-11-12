Congratulations to Scott Boyer winning 2022 Beta Cup

Scott Boyer wins the Beta Cup

Congratulations to Scott Boyer for winning the Beta Cup aboard his Beta 2022 250 RR Race Edition. Scott had a great season at the National Enduro while competing in the A 45+ class. The battle for the Beta Cup came down to the last round where Scott was able to finish eight points clear of the rider in second place. He claimed the title of Beta Cup Champion by earning the most points in his class compared to anyone else in their class competing on a Beta Motorcycle. With the victory, Scott gets his choice of any 2022 Beta RR 2-Stroke model for free.

“The NEPG season was a good one but tough. The season started off slow with not-so-good results but pulled it together after the 2nd round. I had a lot of fun riding my Bonecutter Off Road Beta this year. Everything came down to the very last round. It was a little stressful but I knew all I could do was ride my own race. I would like to say thanks to Beta USA for having the Beta Cup. It is an awesome program!” – Scott Boyer

“What Beta is doing with the Beta Cup for the riders of the National Enduro Series is second to none. They make a great motorcycle and all you have to do is race one and get the most points vs anyone else to win a brand new Beta 2 stroke! If you are going to be racing the series anyway, head down to your local Beta Dealership and check one out. We highly recommend any of the models Beta offers to chase for the Beta Cup. We have named 4 champions so far with this year being the tightest battle yet. Congratulations to Scott Boyer and enjoy your new Beta. We can’t wait to see who will be the next Beta Cup Champion.” – Logan Densmore, NEPG.

Beta East Coast Race Team Manager Andy Brannon (right) and NEPG’s Logan Densmore (left) present the Beta Cup trophy to Scott Boyer

How to win a new Beta Motorcycle:

The Beta Cup is back in 2023 for the 5th year in a row at the National Enduro

Series! Rules for the Beta Cup are simple. Ride any Beta Motorcycle in any class

that you qualify for. The rider that earns the most points in his or her NEPG class

will win the Beta Cup along with a brand new Beta RR Motorcycle. This will give

any rider a chance, whether they are an A, B, C, Schoolboy, or Women’s Rider.

When entering your events you will simply sign up for an existing class in the

National Enduro Series. Submit your entry by email to [email protected]

to be entered in the Beta Cup. Email your Name, Class, Address, Phone Number, a

photo of you, and what Beta Motorcycle you will be riding. Entry submissions must be received by the NEPG before any points will be added to the Beta Cup Season Race.

Beta has given away 4 motorcycles over the past 4 seasons. The previous winners

are 2019 Alexis Phillips, 2020 Kylie Harris, 2021 Jhak Walker, & the most recent winner is Scott Boyer for 2022.

The 2023 winner could be you!