CRAIG DELONG CLAIMS A PODIUM FINISH IN HIS DEBUT WITH THE ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM

Sunday’s Round 2 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series served as Craig DeLong’s debut ride with the Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team and he fought through the rough and sandy conditions to earn a podium finish in the XC2 250 Pro class in Palatka, Florida.
DeLong’s XC1 Open Pro teammates, Thad DuVall and Trevor Bollinger, are currently out with knee injuries putting DeLong as the team’s single rider early in the season. Lining up aboard an all-new Rockstar Energy Factory Racing FC 250, it took DeLong about a lap of racing to adjust into a solid race pace. He fought his way from a mid-pack start up to sixth by the end of the opening lap and he continued to charge his way up to the lead group about halfway through the three-hour race. Making the pass for third on lap three, DeLong set his sights on the second-place rider and he eventually made his move with one lap to go. However, DeLong got passed back on the final lap and despite a hard charge he wasn’t able to reclaim the position. Finishing only 19-seconds back, DeLong claimed an impressive third in his first race with the new team.
“I only had three days on the new bike, suspension and everything so I feel like I rode well considering the circumstances but I definitely want more,” DeLong said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and everything happened so fast but we’ll get some time on the bike this week before Georgia and we’ll only build from here.”
Next Event: The General GNCC – Washington, Georgia
Wild Boar GNCC Results
XC2 250 Pro Class 1. Jonathan Girroir (KTM) 2. Mike Witkowski (YAM) 3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team
XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings 1. Mike Witkowski, 55 points 2. Jonathan Girroir, 55 points 3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 42 points
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Honda Racing returned to the International North West 200 podium today as Lee Johnston finished the final Superbike race of the day in third place aboard the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2. In the opening Superbike […]
Magione (Perugia), 23 June 2019 – The Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy made for another exciting weekend of racing at the Autodromo dell’Umbria, in Magione, the stage for round three of the single brand series organised […]
After eight hours on track, 223 laps completed and covering a race distance of 1,320km, the Honda Endurance Racing team has come home fourth at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring aboard the Honda CBR1000RR […]