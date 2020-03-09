CRAIG DELONG CLAIMS A PODIUM FINISH IN HIS DEBUT WITH THE ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM

Sunday’s Round 2 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series served as Craig DeLong’s debut ride with the Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team and he fought through the rough and sandy conditions to earn a podium finish in the XC2 250 Pro class in Palatka, Florida.

DeLong’s XC1 Open Pro teammates, Thad DuVall and Trevor Bollinger, are currently out with knee injuries putting DeLong as the team’s single rider early in the season. Lining up aboard an all-new Rockstar Energy Factory Racing FC 250, it took DeLong about a lap of racing to adjust into a solid race pace. He fought his way from a mid-pack start up to sixth by the end of the opening lap and he continued to charge his way up to the lead group about halfway through the three-hour race. Making the pass for third on lap three, DeLong set his sights on the second-place rider and he eventually made his move with one lap to go. However, DeLong got passed back on the final lap and despite a hard charge he wasn’t able to reclaim the position. Finishing only 19-seconds back, DeLong claimed an impressive third in his first race with the new team.



“I only had three days on the new bike, suspension and everything so I feel like I rode well considering the circumstances but I definitely want more,” DeLong said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and everything happened so fast but we’ll get some time on the bike this week before Georgia and we’ll only build from here.”



Next Event: The General GNCC – Washington, Georgia

Wild Boar GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class

1. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

2. Mike Witkowski (YAM)

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

1. Mike Witkowski, 55 points

2. Jonathan Girroir, 55 points

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 42 points