Danilo Petrucci does the double in Cremona

After his win yesterday in Race 1, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) did the double today in WorldSBK, winning both the Superpole Race and Race 2 with a wide margin. The choice for the front tyre on both occasions felt to the standard SC1, whereas the rear alternated between the SCQ in the half-distance race this morning and the SCX development solution in D0820 specification for the second long race. It was the second win of the season for Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in WorldSSP, who prevailed in Race 2 over Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) and Thomas Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph), the latter taking home his first podium in the category. Brilliant hat trick for Petrucci and outstanding performance by the D0820



“The Italian Round lived up to expectations and gave us some interesting races on a track that put to the test the riders’ ability to find the best interpretation both in terms of riding style and tyre choices. The most capable were Danilo Petrucci and Team Barni – Ducati who did an excellent job, so much that they dominated all three WorldSBK races. This morning, the Superpole Race presented a challenge to the riders in terms of rear tyre choice because, with around 27°C asphalt temperature, the SCQ just as much as the SCX, in its development version, were potentially valid choices. The decision depended on each rider’s style and personal preference, with both options performing extremely well, so much that they finished respectively first and second with Petrucci and Alex Lowes. The testing path for the SCX – in its D0820 development version – which we began in Magny-Cours bore outstanding fruit here in Cremona, given the fact that it won the two long races and it was also chosen by the majority of the riders. It is confirming that the all-around improvements we were seeking compared with the standard version are there, both in terms of performance and in terms of duration and consistency over race distance, so we will continue to focus our efforts in this direction.” WorldSBK · In the Superpole Race, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) won with a wide margin of 2 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who finished second. The winner and the third place finisher, Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati), raced with the SC1 front – SCQ rear combination, whereas the rider on the second step of the podium preferred the SCX development tyre in D0820 specification at the rear, still combined with the SC1 front. On his second time around the track, Petrucci set the new race lap record, breaking the Race 1 best race lap by more than one second. · All three of the riders who finished on the podium in Race 2 used the standard SC1 for the front, a decision that was also shared by the vast majority of the rest of the grid. Race winner Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) and second place finisher Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) relied on the SCX development solution in D0820 specification for the rear, as did two-thirds of the other riders on the grid, whereas third place finisher Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) preferred the standard SCX. ⁠WorldSSP · With 41°C asphalt temperatures at the start, Race 2 was held in the same conditions as Race 1 yesterday, so tyre choice was more or less identical, with all the riders using the SC1 front and SCX rear combination. · Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) took the win, with Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) setting the new race lap record at a time of 1’32,117 on the sixth lap, improving by almost one tenth of a second on the best lap that Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) had done in Race 1 yesterday.