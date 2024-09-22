Danilo Petrucci does the double in Cremona

|Petrucci does the double in Cremona with Pirelli standard and development tyres
|The Team Barni Ducati rider took home all the spoils in Cremona winning both races on Sunday with SCQ rear in the Superpole Race and D0820 development in Race 2. Victory for Manzi in WorldSSP
|After his win yesterday in Race 1, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) did the double today in WorldSBK, winning both the Superpole Race and Race 2 with a wide margin. The choice for the front tyre on both occasions felt to the standard SC1, whereas the rear alternated between the SCQ in the half-distance race this morning and the SCX development solution in D0820 specification for the second long race.
It was the second win of the season for Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in WorldSSP, who prevailed in Race 2 over Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) and Thomas Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph), the latter taking home his first podium in the category.
Brilliant hat trick for Petrucci and outstanding performance by the D0820
WorldSBK
· In the Superpole Race, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) won with a wide margin of 2 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who finished second. The winner and the third place finisher, Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati), raced with the SC1 front – SCQ rear combination, whereas the rider on the second step of the podium preferred the SCX development tyre in D0820 specification at the rear, still combined with the SC1 front. On his second time around the track, Petrucci set the new race lap record, breaking the Race 1 best race lap by more than one second.
· All three of the riders who finished on the podium in Race 2 used the standard SC1 for the front, a decision that was also shared by the vast majority of the rest of the grid. Race winner Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) and second place finisher Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) relied on the SCX development solution in D0820 specification for the rear, as did two-thirds of the other riders on the grid, whereas third place finisher Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) preferred the standard SCX.
WorldSSP
· With 41°C asphalt temperatures at the start, Race 2 was held in the same conditions as Race 1 yesterday, so tyre choice was more or less identical, with all the riders using the SC1 front and SCX rear combination.
· Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) took the win, with Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) setting the new race lap record at a time of 1’32,117 on the sixth lap, improving by almost one tenth of a second on the best lap that Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) had done in Race 1 yesterday.