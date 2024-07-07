2024 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship at MXGP of Lombok

Elzinga and Reisulis 10th and 11th at MXGP of Lombok

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis have both completed another hot and humid Grand Prix in Indonesia, with the talented duo placing 10th and 11th respectively at the MXGP of Lombok.

Returning to the same venue they raced at one week ago, Elzinga and Reisulis were eager to improve their results at round 12 of the 2024 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship. With the track layout reversed, it presented a new challenge, but the familiar high speeds and choppy racing surface remained.

For Elzinga, a great start in Race One set the Dutchman up for a positive result. Frustratingly, a small technical issue, in addition to an impact dislodging his radiator shroud, slowed his pace. He ultimately crossed the finish line in 15th for six points.

Fired up to end the trip to Indonesia on a high, Elzinga once again started up front in Race Two and charged hard to the finish. Despite dropping to ninth, the number 44 regrouped and made a pass on Camden McLellan for seventh with four laps to go. For his efforts, Elzinga placed 10th overall to maintain seventh in the Championship Standings.

One week on from making his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team debut, Reisulis considerably improved upon his 14th overall last weekend to place 11th in his second GP for the team. After securing 12th in Race One, the young Latvian went one better in Race Two for 11th, finishing just one point from the top 10 overall. Following his impressive result, Reisulis moves up the Championship Standings to 24th.

With the Indonesian double-header on the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar complete, the team will now return to Europe in preparation for round 13, the MXGP of Czech Republic, on July 20-21.

Rick Elzinga

10th MXGP of Lombok, 20-points

7th MX2 Championship Standings, 346-points

“Today I was trying to find my flow from Saturday, but unfortunately, it didn’t quite happen. My starts this weekend were good though so that’s a really big positive. Around halfway through Race One my left foot hit the radiator shroud and it came loose, so it was really difficult to ride. Before Race Two I was able to have a quick nap and I ended up getting my best result during this trip to Indonesia. I had a good start, around seventh, dropped back a little bit but then changed back to seventh. We’ll now head back to Europe, keep working, and then head to Czech Republic for the next one.”

Karlis Reisulis

11th MXGP of Lombok, 19-points

24th MX2 Championship Standings, 40-points

“My speed was there this weekend and I ended up one point from the top 10 so I can be happy with my riding. The beginning of both races was great and felt I could go for the top 10, but my lines weren’t the best, so my rhythm was missing. I was fighting around the top six in Race One, but those guys are a lot more experienced than me, so it was a tough GP but a good one for learning. Overall, I can be happy with my weekend.”