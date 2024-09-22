DING-DING SuperMotocross season wraps up for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in Las Vegas

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing endured one of its toughest rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) at tonight’s final round in Las Vegas, where both Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart were struck by misfortune in the 450SMX division.

Both qualified inside the top 10 with Stewart seventh and Craig 10th on combined times riding their Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machinery, setting up what looked to be a promising night ahead on the hybrid race track located at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A crash with another rider saw Stewart ease it home to 19th in Moto 1, but he wasn’t able to line up for the final race of the season, demoting him to 17th in the final 450SMX standings as a result of the triple points on offer in the Las Vegas SMX Final.

It was a similar story for Craig, finishing 17th in the first race, before having to pull out of Moto 2 and also spelling the end of his season early. That meant he had to settle for 20th in the post-season rankings, also impacted by the points structure at the finale.

commented Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey. "It wasn't our night in Las Vegas, so we will focus on regrouping during the off-season and come out swinging in 2025. I'm happy and honored to be a part of an amazing crew, we are all looking forward to next year, and will strive towards reaching greater heights as a team." "Tonight was a tough way end the season, but we have to focus on all the positives that we have achieved this year,"

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna also had Landon Gibson on track this weekend in the 250 World All-Stars category, qualifying a solid fifth position and then racing forward to P7 in the Main Event.

Download hi-res images from the 2024 SMX Final here

Results 450SMX Class – SMX Final

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

8. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

22. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

23. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

24. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

Standings 450SMX Class 2024 after 3 of 3 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 156 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 156

3. Eli Tomac, 129

4. Aaron Plessinger, 116

7. Chase Sexton, 89

9. Justin Barcia, 75

17. Malcolm Stewart, 48

20. Christian Craig, 34