Dodge RAM 1500 trucks renew KTM breath-taking experience

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING AND RAM EXTEND EXCITING PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2023

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and RAM are pleased to announce an extension to their global partnership. The exciting and already successful collaboration, which began during the summer of 2022, will see the two parties aligned for the entire 2023 season. Four RAM 1500 trucks are now with the team, ensuring that the riders competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the FIM EnduroGP World Championship, and the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, can travel to their races in comfort and style.

Following this weekend’s opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Argentina, the series then returns to Europe. Upon the series’ return, Red Bull KTM racers Jeffrey Herlings, Liam Everts, Andrea Adamo, and Sacha Coenen will travel to various events in their RAM trucks.

The keys belonging to four RAM 1500 trucks – two RAM 1500 TRX models, a RAM 1500 Rebel, and a RAM 1500 Laramie – are already in the hands of Red Bull KTM. At selected events throughout 2023, these powerful pickup trucks will be showcased to allow potential consumers a close up look at just what RAM has to offer. The trucks themselves need little introduction – billed as the fastest, most powerful production pickups in the world, they ride on huge 35-inch tires, produce 650 ft-lb of torque, and accelerate from 0-100km/h in just over 4.5 seconds!

Taking care of logistics and operations at all racing events will be KWA and AEC. These two highly respected companies are global suppliers of solutions for the automotive sector, as well as being the leading importers of vehicles and spare parts for RAM in Europe. KWA rely on a network of over 100 dealerships in 15 European countries and specialist dealer, Auto Geppy. AEC is supported by over 130 brand-authorized European dealerships.

RAM Truck was launched in the USA in 2009 as a standalone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full line-up — RAM 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, and 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab — RAM designs trucks which aid customers in heavy-duty work and take them wherever they need to go. The RAM 1500 line-up also includes the Know & Go mobile app, which offers a truly immersive driving experience.

The foundation for the collaboration is undoubtedly the brands’ shared values of power and agility, as well as the proven ability to overcome any obstacle with grit and determination.

Robert Jonas, KTM Head of Motorsports Offroad: “Continuing our partnership with RAM through 2023 really elevates our racing program and allows the riders to travel in comfort. RAM and its TRX truck fits our READY TO RACE approach perfectly and, just like Red Bull KTM, RAM has a long history in performance and success. The partnership got off to a great start during the first year together with Tom Vialle becoming the MX2 World Champion – it could not have started better! Working alongside such a well-respected and leading brand is exciting and we look forward to more success in the near future.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “For Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to continue collaborating with a global brand like RAM is really important. We share the same values and although this is a relatively new partnership, it has so far been a real success story and I’m exciting for 2023 with the caliber of riders that the team has assembled. I think by bringing a brand like RAM into racing paddocks is a hugely beneficial for all involved as it will elevate the paddock and create a lot of interest for both Red Bull KTM, and for RAM.”

Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe: “We are proud to announce the renewal of what has so far been a breath-taking experience after two similar worlds joined forces in the summer of 2022. RAM and KTM share values such as power and agility, in addition to the innate attitude to overcome any obstacle with grit and personality. Both of our communities are passionate and constantly seeking thrilling emotions and on behalf of RAM, I look forward to our first full season together in 2023.”