Sunnyvale, Calif., July 10, 2024 — There are many fine racetracks around the world, but few inspire the awe and excitement of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The ultra-undulating, 2.23-mile venue, nestled in the Salinas hills right next to Monterey in California, plays host to round six of arguably the closest MotoAmerica Superbike Championship in history as Josh Herrin and Loris Baz head the fight for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team. Herrin is on a roll right now. The Georgian decimated the competition in the latest round of the title chase in race two at The Ridge in Washington. It was his second win of the season to date and a result that moved him to within nine points of the championship lead. Baz is also well and truly in the title fight. Improving every time he leaves the pitlane on the #76 Ducati Panigale V4 R, Baz lies 36 points adrift of the title lead, but two good results at his favorite track in North America could see the fast Frenchman become a key championship player. Baz’s last appearance on the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati at Laguna Seca in 2021 brings back fond memories to those who witnessed it. His round-the-outside pass on Cameron Petersen at the Corkscrew will go down as one of the most iconic moves in MotoAmerica history. Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“Going to Laguna Seca is always amazing,” Baz said. “It’s my favorite track in North America and one of my favorites in the world. The crowd is always packed, and the Ducati works really well there.” “We’ve been pushing up through the field at every race over the last couple of months. We’re getting stronger and stronger, so I’m really confident about this weekend. We have the speed in qualifying; now we just need to put it together over the full race distance.” “I can’t wait to get to Laguna Seca, see all the fans, and ride my Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R around that amazing track.” Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Laguna Seca,” Herrin said. “It is definitely one of my favorite tracks and a place I have had a lot of success at in the past. I still have the lap record for MotoAmerica from 2018.” “Last year, the track got some new pavement, but the Superbike field didn’t go as quickly as we thought we all would. This year, however, I think we’ll have a real shot at a new track record.” “Things in the championship are so close, but we have the momentum. We’ve had to claw our way back from a long way. We’ve been consistently on the podium and have taken two wins from the last three rounds, and with only four rounds to go, we have a lot of tracks coming up that will suit our bike.” “I’m feeling really positive coming into this weekend, and I’m also looking forward to riding with all the Ducatisti at Laguna Seca on Monday for the Ducati Ride Experience event.” The pivotal sixth round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees on track action kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PST on Friday, July 12, with Herrin and Baz’s first hit-out scheduled for Free Practice 1 at 11:15 a.m. PST. Race one of the Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike class is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PST on Saturday, July 13, with race two set for 3:10 p.m. PST on Sunday, July 14.