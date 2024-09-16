New Evel Knievel Triumph Bonneville and Rocket 3 models!

You know the legendary name Evel Kvievel, his story, his controversies and for those he is one of the greatest daredevils of all time! Now New Evel Knievel 2025 Triumph Bonneville and Rocket 3R models! Jumping cars, buses, fountains and even a canyon! Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee in 1999. Now’s your opportunity to own a matching custom schemes were inspired by Evel’s original Bonneville T120-TT ‘Color Me Lucky’. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s legendary Rocket Jump at Twin Falls, Idaho! Evel’s infamous ‘rocket jump’ of the Snake River Canyon in Idaho in September of 1972 delivered his most dramatic career highlight. While recovering from his crash at Caesars Palace, Evel dreamed up his most daring stunt ever – an ambitious and heavily-promoted plan to jump the Grand Canyon. Following difficulties obtaining the necessary permissions, the location was changed to the Snake River Canyon in Idaho, a site that required him to clear a gap a quarter-mile wide and more than 500 feet deep!

From Caesars Palace Fountain (1967), Ontario Motor Speedway (1971), Snake River Canyon (1974) and Wembley Stadium (1975). What happened next at Snake River? You’ll have to read on and enjoy reading about the new 2025 Triumph Rocket 3R Evel Knievel Edition and 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 Evel Knievel Edition bikes.

TRIUMPH CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF EVEL KNIEVEL’S ROCKET JUMP

Triumph Motorcycles joins 50th Anniversary celebrations of Evel Knievel’s 1974 ‘Rocket Jump’

Kelly Knievel rides a custom Bonneville T120 in Motorcycle Parade at Twin Falls, Idaho on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Stunt rider Robbie ‘Maddo’ Maddison rides a custom Rocket 3 in tribute to the one-of-a-kind Skycycle X-2 Rocket used in the original jump

Triumph Motorcycles joined the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s legendary Rocket Jump at Twin Falls, Idaho on Sunday 1 September. The day of festivities began with a motorcycle parade and featured live music from Krysten Knievel (Kaptain Robbie Knievel’s daughter) and The Knievel Daredevil Band.

Leading the motorcycle parade, Knievel’s son Kelly rode a custom-painted Bonneville T120, alongside stunt rider Robbie ‘Maddo’ Maddison, who rode a custom Rocket 3, in tribute to the one-of-a-kind Skycycle X-2 Rocket used in the original jump. Six-time gold medal X Games champion Colby Raha also chose a Triumph to ride in the parade, opting for a Speed 400.

The matching custom schemes were inspired by Evel’s original Bonneville T120-TT ‘Color Me Lucky’, which he used to perform his legendary 141-foot jump over the Caesar’s Palace fountains in Las Vegas on December 31st, 1967. Although the crash-landing crushed his pelvis and femur, fractured his hip, wrist, and both ankles, the stunt confirmed him as the ultimate daredevil. A Bonneville T120 was also used by Knievel to promote his Canyon flight in 1972, which he fitted with wings to capture everyone’s imagination.

Kelly Knievel said: “This bike is painted up just like ‘Color me Lucky’ the Triumph he used, it looks great! He always had a soft spot for his T120, said it flew ‘straight as a bullet’. Robbie’s riding a Triumph Rocket with the same custom paint scheme as this bike, which feels a very appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary.”

Triumph Motorcycles Chief Operating Officer Paul Stroud added: “This was an uplifting celebration of one of Evel Knievel’s best-known stunts, and Triumph is thrilled to support his family and fans by creating these one-off custom bikes to lead the parade. Following his jump at Caesar’s Palace on a T120 TT, Evel Knievel performed many stunts on Triumph motorcycles during the 60’s, securing his name in the hearts of generations of fans. It’s good to see the latest generation of the T120 bike that was used to first promote this notorious Snake Canyon jump, now being ridden by the next generation of the Knievel family.”

Evel Knievel and the Rocket Jump

Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel (October 17, 1938 – November 30, 2007) was an iconic American motorcycle stunt performer and showman, performing more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps during a career that took him from rural county fairs to sold-out stadiums.

Evel’s infamous ‘rocket jump’ of the Snake River Canyon in Idaho in September of 1972 delivered his most dramatic career highlight. While recovering from his crash at Caesars Palace, Evel dreamed up his most daring stunt ever – an ambitious and heavily-promoted plan to jump the Grand Canyon. Following difficulties obtaining the necessary permissions, the location was changed to the Snake River Canyon in Idaho, a site that required him to clear a gap a quarter-mile wide and more than 500 feet deep!

To promote the Grand Canyon jump, a prototype ‘jet powered’ Triumph Bonneville T120 fitted with wings, named the ‘Skycycle’, was shown to the press. Aeronautical engineer Doug Malewicki was then engaged to design and build a real ‘rocket-powered’ motorcycle to jump the Snake River Canyon. The Skycycle X-1 was based on a heavily-modified motorcycle chassis and powered by a steam engine built by former NASA engineer Robert Truax. After a test flight, which resulted in the X-1 crashing into the Snake River, the decision was made to remove the wheels entirely and instead take-off and fly more like a rocket than a motorcycle.

The final X-2 Rocket, with Knievel inside, launched at Snake River Canyon on September 8, 1974. During take-off, the drogue parachute deployed prematurely. Even though the X-2 made it part way across the canyon to the north rim, the drag of the prevailing winds caused it to drift back south, into the canyon, landing only a few feet clear of the water in which Evel would have surely drowned, strapped into the craft.

However, along with his jump at Caesars Palace, despite its ultimate failure, the Snake River Canyon rocket jump secured Evel’s reputation as the King of Stuntmen.

Introducing the 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 Evel Knievel Edition…

Introducing the 2025 Triumph Rocket 3R Evel Knievel Edition…

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconicbikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY

With more than 84,985 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2023, and more than 800 dealers across the world in 2024, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A WORLD-CLASS RANGE

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 Storm with its record-breaking 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660 and sporty Daytona 660 then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.

For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

TRIUMPH RACING

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of MX’s most experienced and successful team owners, fields two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025. Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall field the all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 Supermotocross World Championship, which is comprised of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship, and the Pro Motocross Championship, with three season-ending Supermotocross rounds. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the Supermotocross World Championship.





World Changing Event: On February 28, 1971, Evel Knievel (Robert Craig Knievel) set a new world record by jumping 19 cars with his Harley-Davidson XR-750 at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California and held the record for 27 years. In his career heyday, Knievel’s nationally televised motorcycle jumps were four of the twenty most-watched ABC’s Wide World of Sports events to date. He became a celebrity, recognizable for his use of a Stars-and-Stripes red white and blue “#1” set of motorcycle leathers and cape. In his career he attempted over 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps between 1965 and 1980 and suffered 433 broken bones during his career. Knievel was one of the greatest American icons of the 1970s.

Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace Fountain (1967): Knievel attempted to jump over the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, he crashed and suffered severe injuries.

Snake River Canyon

Snake River Canyon (1974): Knievel tried to jump the Snake River Canyon in a steam-powered rocket, the Skycycle X-2. The parachute deployed prematurely, and he landed in the canyon.

Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium (1975): Knievel attempted to jump over 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in London. He crashed, breaking his pelvis and other bones.

Kings Island (1975): Knievel successfully jumped over 14 Greyhound buses, covering a distance of 133 feet. This was one of his most successful jumps.