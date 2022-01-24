Steals the Show with Epic Comeback in San Diego

Craig continued his dominant form in 2022, leading every session and winning his heat race to take the number-one-gate pick. Unfortunately, he got caught up in a first turn pile-up and rejoined at the back of the pack. Unwilling to give up, the Californian dug deep and charged through the pack, advancing 19 positions to end the night third in front of the home crowd and leave with a six-point lead in the 250SX West Championship.

Thrasher continued to make forward strides and had good starts in his heat race and the main event. Amidst the chaos in that final race of the evening, he was in the top five. He then made his way to third by Lap 6 but unfortunately went off track after the halfway mark. The young Tennessee rider was shuffled back to ninth, but he kept fighting and regained another position to end the night eighth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for Round 4 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, January 29.