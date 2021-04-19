Dramatic and hard-fought MotoGP World Championship Portimão 3rd round

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 18.

GRANDE PRÉMIO 888 DE PORTUGAL

Race Classification:

Joan Mir: 3rd (+ 4.948)

Alex Rins: DNF

Perfect conditions in Portimão set the tone for a dramatic and hard-fought third round of the MotoGP™ World Championship, one in which Team Suzuki Ecstar had mixed fortunes but came out with a first podium of the season.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir both got off to brilliant starts in the 25 lap race; with Rins attempting to grab the holeshot and slotting into a strong second place, and Mir close behind in fourth, swiftly sweeping into third and making up six places from his grid position.

The Suzuki pairing were hot on the heels of the race leader, feeling confident with their GSX-RRs and aiming to chase podium positions. As Fabio Quartararo took over the race lead, Rins was ready to tail him. Meanwhile, Mir was doing a good job of defending a podium place. By the 11th lap Rins and Mir were holding a strong second and third.

The pace at the front was phenomenal, and as race leader Quartararo set a string of fast laps, Rins in second was doing an excellent job matching and bettering them, creating an enthralling battle. On Lap 18 the Suzuki rider achieved a new lap record, a blistering 1’39.450, but just one lap later he tucked the front at Turn 5 and suffered a small crash. A disappointing end for Rins who had been running a great race.

Mir continued to battle on impressively, determined to place on the podium. Despite a late charge from Franco Morbidelli, Mir was able to defend very well and bring Suzuki its first podium of 2021 with third.

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader and Team Director:

“It was a difficult race with very fast pace at the front. Joan did a great job to get the podium, and even though he struggled a little bit he kept fighting and got a very nice 3rd place. So I’m very happy for Joan, then on the other hand it was a shame for Alex that he crashed out, but he also showed a great performance and we know we can see both riders on the podium soon.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“I’m happy because we’ve managed to come back to the podium and that is a great thing, but it was a mixed day for us. Alex worked very hard and was very strong, we were confident that he could finish on the podium, so it was a real pity that he crashed. Joan got a podium despite a very difficult race and it was fantastic to achieve this in the first European round. We’re hoping to fight for the top places again in Jerez.”

Joan Mir:

“I expected that I could have good race pace, because in Warm-Up this morning I felt very strong, but I didn’t expect to have trouble in the middle of the race. I’m not sure why, but I started to struggle with the front of the bike, which is something we have to check and learn from. But overall I’m happy because we put together a strong weekend and I managed a podium at a track which isn’t the best for me. I’m looking forward to Jerez and hopefully getting another good result there, although it will be a very competitive race for sure.”

Alex Rins:

“Of course I’m a bit disappointed. I was behind Fabio and I was pushing and going to the limit, but it felt like a good limit and I didn’t feel like I was over the limit at any point. I was managing it all well; the tyres, the breathing, the pace, everything. We checked the data after the crash and I had done everything the same, so it was strange to crash. But anyway, I had a good feeling all weekend and although it’s a shame that I couldn’t finish with a trophy, at least I know I have very good pace and the bike works well. My team and I know that if we can keep the same way of working into Jerez, we can have a very nice result.”

GRANDE PRÉMIO 888 DE PORTUGAL MotoGP Race Classification:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’46.412

2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team +4.809

3 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +4.948

4 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT +5.127

5 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +6.668

6 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +8.885

7 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team +13.208

8 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL +17.992

9 Enea BASTIANINI Avintia Esponsorama +22.369

10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU +23.676

11 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +23.761

12 Luca MARINI SKY VR46 Avintia +29.660

13 Danilo PETRUCCI Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing +29.836

14 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +38.941

15 Iker LECUONA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing +50.642

16 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1 Lap

Not Classified:

5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 6 Laps

42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 7 Laps

46 Valentino ROSSI Petronas Yamaha SRT 11 Laps

43 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 20 Laps

44 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 21 Laps

MotoGP™ World Standings:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 61

2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 46

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 41

4 Johann ZARCO Ducati 40

5 Joan MIR Suzuki 38

6 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 25

7 Alex RINS Suzuki 23

8 Brad BINDER KTM 21

9 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 18

10 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 17

11 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 17

12 Jack MILLER Ducati 14

13 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 11

14 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 9

15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 8

16 Stefan BRADL Honda 7

17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 6

18 Luca MARINI Ducati 4

19 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 4

20 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 4

21 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 3

22 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 2

23 Iker LECUONA KTM 1