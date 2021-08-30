Ducati loses grip at MotoGP Silverstone

Jack Miller closed the MotoGP British Grand Prix, held this afternoon at the historic Silverstone Circuit, in fourth place after a fierce battle for the third step of the podium on the final lap.



Starting from the third row of the grid with the seventh-fastest time, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider made a good start which allowed him to remain within the front group fighting for the top positions. Fifth on the first lap, Miller dropped to seventh after a mistake on lap six. However, the Australian quickly found his rhythm again and continued to push, first overtaking teammate Bagnaia and then Joan Mir. After having closed the gap of more than a second on the trio of riders ahead fighting for the podium, Jack took advantage of Pol Espargaro’s mistake to take fourth place and then chase down his brother Aleix, with whom he engaged in a fierce battle for the third step of the podium on the final lap. After a last attempt to overtake the Spaniard, a few corners from the finish line, Miller finally had to settle for fourth, thanks to which he adds another 13 points to the overall standings that currently sees him fifth.



On the other side of the garage, it was an unlucky race for Pecco Bagnaia, who started from the front row from the second position but ended the British GP fourteenth. After a good start, which had allowed him to stay in the fight for the first positions, the Italian rider started to have some grip issues at the rear that did not allow him to maintain the same pace as his rivals and forced him to drop positions gradually. After today’s race, Bagnaia is in fourth place in the Championship, 70 points behind leader Quartararo. At the same time, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team are second in the constructors’ and teams’ standings, respectively.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th

“I would have been happier if I could have finished on the podium today, but I’m delighted with the result because we showed that we have good potential. If I had qualified better, maybe I could have done something more today in the race. Fortunately, I didn’t lose any positions after the start, and after a few laps, I found my rhythm again. I struggled a little bit to catch the front group in the last laps because I couldn’t brake in the same way as before, but I still managed to attack Aleix, which was a lot of fun! We’ll try again in the next race!”



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 14th

“Unfortunately, after a perfect weekend where I felt really strong, today in the race, something didn’t work. Now we’re going to analyse all the data and understand why I didn’t have any rear grip from the first few laps. I am very disappointed because I was sure I could have a really good race after being fast all weekend. Now let’s move on and try to come back stronger at Aragón”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will return to the track for the thirteenth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, the Grand Prix of Aragón, from 10th-12th September at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz.